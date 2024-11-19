Iran and Syria bolster alliance amid regional tensions and global shifts - analysis

The Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh flew to Iran, where he met with his Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, this week.

The meeting between the two men was reported in Iranian state media. However, Iranian state media initially did not provide many details of the meeting, except that they discussed “various issues.” After the men met, Iran said it would continue to support Damascus strongly.

This matters because Iran is a key backer of the Syrian regime. With a new US administration coming into office, Iran and the Syrian regime may be considering what comes next. They also know that Russia could escalate against Ukraine in the coming months. Why would that matter for Syria?

Russia is a key backer of the Syrian regime. Russia, Iran, and Turkey recently sent representatives to meet in Astana in Kazakhstan to discuss Syria. There have been rumors over the past year that Turkey and the Syrian regime could normalize ties. This would please Moscow. It might not please Iran as much.

The Syrian minister Al-Sabbagh is in Tehran for his first visit since taking up his post in September, Iranian media noted. The Iranian foreign minister also recently took up his post, meaning the two men are both new in their roles. “The two foreign ministers discussed issues of mutual interest and key regional developments,” the report noted. Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi walks, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 24, 2024. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Araghchi emphasized in the wake of the meetings that Iran and Syria would enhance cooperation. The two had a “very good and positive” discussion about the region. They discussed Gaza and Lebanon. Syria serves as a conduit for Iranian weapons trafficking to Hezbollah.

Strengthening Syrian ties amid regional tensions

There are also some tensions on the Golan border because Syria has been claiming Israel is conducting engineering and other work near the borderline. Iran condemned Israel’s “warmongering” in the wake of the meeting. “The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that Iran has demonstrated its strategy to the Zionist regime and to anyone who threatens the country, adding that Iran will not allow any aggression on its soil to go unanswered,” Iranian state media reported.

Iran is also preparing to face a new round of maximum pressure when the Trump administration comes into office. Iran’s foreign minister said this pressure would not work. The Syrian envoy said that Damascus opposes Israel’s “strikes on Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus.” The latter is a reference to an attack in April 2024. Iran responded to that attack by launching missiles and drones at Israel.

Iran is facing other issues at the same time. It condemned the European Union and said it would stand up to any EU or UK sanctions. Iran also appears concerned about Israeli moves in the region. Iranian state media recently reported that “Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer has reportedly met with the UAE foreign minister during a recent secret visit to the Persian Gulf Arab country,” according to IRNA.

Araghchi also recently made comments about how Iran's preparations for war could lead to more peace. This odd comment illustrates how Iran may be stepping back from threats to attack Israel. Basically, the Iranians are saying that one can bring peace by preparing for war. Peace through strength. He made the comments to IRGC commanders, Iranian media reported.

The Iranian meetings with the Syrian foreign minister also came as Israel’s Ynet reported that “Israel proposed that some U.S. sanctions should be lifted from Syrian President Bashar Assad in exchange for his involvement in preventing the flow of arms to Hezbollah across the Syrian border with Lebanon, the Lebanese daily Al Jounhouria reported on Tuesday.”

This is an important development potentially, and Iran and Syria may be watching Israel-Russia ties closely. They also know Hamas members have moved to Turkey and may be wondering how Turkey will leverage that development with Washington. The region is clearly in play, and Iran wants to make sure that it shores up its position in Syria.