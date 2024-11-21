Iran seeks 'deeper and broader' ties with Qatar - analysis

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian called for “broader and deeper” ties with Qatar during a meeting on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported.

The meeting between the Iranian president and Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is significant. Reports indicate that Hamas leaders recently relocated from Qatar to Turkey. Qatar, a major non-NATO ally of the US, and Turkey, a NATO ally, both back Hamas. Iran also supports Hamas and maintains relatively warm ties with Turkey while seeking closer relations with Qatar.

This is noteworthy because Qatar has positioned itself as a nation capable of simultaneously hosting extremists and terrorists while maintaining close ties with Western powers. For example, Doha hosted the Taliban for many years, aiding their return to Kabul in 2021. In 2012, the US-backed Doha also hosted Hamas.

Qatar routed funding to Hamas through Israel to Gaza, enabling Hamas to gain strength in 2012. Instead of condemning the October 7 attack, Doha framed itself as a mediator in the conflict. However, mediation efforts failed after December 2023, with no further hostages released by Hamas.

Now, Qatar and Iran are advancing their partnership. “During a meeting Wednesday with visiting Qatari prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Pezeshkian urged the speedy implementation of agreements reached during his trip to Doha early last month,” Iran’s state media, IRNA, reported. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attends a press conference, in Doha, Qatar, October 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool)

“Iran will act on what it says and will be committed to its agreements," the Iranian president said. He also invited the Emir of Qatar to visit Iran, IRNA noted.

Qatar seems interested

The Qatari prime minister expressed his country’s eagerness to expand relations with Iran, stating that plans are underway for the Emir to visit Tehran early next year. “The Qatari government is committed to bilateral agreements with Iran,” Al Thani said, according to IRNA.

With Hamas leaders now in Turkey, Doha has indicated their return would be welcomed. Both Turkey and Qatar appear to be preparing for the incoming Trump administration. Both nations enjoyed influence during the previous Trump administration and are now strengthening their positions in the region before January.

How might Iran’s meetings with Qatar benefit both countries? Iran continues to criticize European powers, the UN, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over perceived mistreatment. Qatar’s influence within the UN, the EU, and the West could benefit Tehran in future disputes. At the same time, Iran could support Qatar with its network of regional proxies. Their mutual backing of Hamas underscores the importance of this partnership.