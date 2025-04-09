US issues new sanctions on Iran as Trump seeks talks

The United States issued fresh sanctions on Iran on Wednesday, the Treasury Department said, two days after President Donald Trump announced the US planned direct talks with Tehran over its nuclear program.

The department designated five entities and one person based in Iran for their support of Iran's nuclear program, Treasury said in a statement, with the aim of denying Iran a nuclear weapon.

The designated groups played a crucial role in supporting two previously sanctioned entities that manage the country's nuclear program: the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and its subordinate, The Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA), Treasury said.

The action comes after Trump made a surprise announcement on Monday that the United States and Iran were poised to begin direct talks on Tehran's nuclear program, but Iran's foreign minister said the discussions in Oman would be indirect.

An anti-US mural is seen on a building in Tehran, April 8, 2025. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

In a further sign of the difficult path to any deal between the two geopolitical foes, Trump issued a stark warning that if the talks were unsuccessful, "Iran is going to be in great danger."

The Iran Centrifuge Technology Company is crucial to Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts through the production of centrifuges, Treasury said in a statement.

The person targeted by the new sanctions is Majid Mosallat, managing director of the Atbin Ista Technical and Engineering Company, which Treasury said helps the company acquire components from foreign suppliers.

"The Iranian regime’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons remains a grave threat to the United States and a menace to regional stability and global security," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement.

Oman-based talks helping?

The US-Iranian talks in Oman are to address the long dispute between Iran and the West over its nuclear program, though Iranian officials are skeptical of progress and US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to bomb if no deal is reached.

Trump announced the talks on Monday. By Wednesday, Iran's rial currency, which had sunk to a record low of 1,050,000 to the dollar and whose value often tracks Iran's geopolitical shifts, had strengthened slightly to 999,000 to the dollar.