Iran believes Gaza war will ‘shape new world order’ - analysis

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi believes that the war in Gaza will lead to a “transformation in the unjust order that rules the world.” He made the claims at a gathering on Monday, according to Iran’s pro-government Fars news.

Iran’s president appears to believe that the war in Gaza will accelerate various processes in the global order. He said that after the war the new world order is “very close and achievable.”

In Iran’s view the war in Gaza is part of a larger process. It could be seen as a kind of first shot of a major war in the world. This war is not always being fought on battlefields.

It may be other types of struggles, such as Iran joining BRICS and the SCO, two economic groups that are linked to China or Russia, and which Iran wants to be part of in order to balance the western-led economies such as the G7.

Why Raisi's statements matter

Iran's president's statement matters. It shows how Iran is thinking about October 7 and the long term plans that Iran has. Iran sees the fighting in Gaza as a benefit. It also sees the suffering of Gazans as a benefit. What that means if that Iran believes it can use suffering in Gaza to take advantage of the war, and exploit it for its own interests.

Iran’s president also “described Palestine as the most important issue in the Muslim world, and stressed that the resistance by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip will lead to changes in the status quo in the world,” Fars News said.

His comments show the janus-face of Iran’s talking points. On the one hand it claims to back the Palestinians. But it also wants to exploit them as part of its war on the West and its war on Israel. Iran also wants to use the war to reduce US influence in the region.

Iran is also working with Russia, supplying drones to Moscow to be used in Ukraine. Russia also sees the war in Ukraine as part of a war on the US-led world order. China is taking advantage of the Ukraine war and the October 7 war.

It's important to listen to the words of Raisi because it isn’t that often that Iran openly says how it will exploit and use this war to reshape the region and the world.

Iran has long-term plans. As such Iran doesn’t care that much about the tactics in Gaza, it cares more about the grand strategy. It doesn’t care that much about a ceasefire. It is happy to see the war go on and on.