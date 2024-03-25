Gallant: If IDF ends Gaza war early, Hezbollah will start next war sooner

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said that if the IDF ends its war in Gaza prematurely, this will likely lead to Hezbollah being more audacious about launching a larger attack against Israel from the North.

Gallant said, "There is no moral basis for stopping the war until we return home all of the hostages. If we do not achieve a decisive and absolute victory in Gaza, a bigger war in the North will come closer."

Gallant delivered his message from the White House in Washington DC, an hour after the UN Security Council voted to demand Israel end the war and right before he met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Gallant reminds US officials of the importance of keeping Israel strong

He said he came to Washington to remind top US officials of the need to keep the IDF stronger than its enemies.

Further, he said he would not drop Israel's demand to complete the removal of Hamas from power. Hezbollah members carry mock rockets next to a poster of the group's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [FIle] (credit: REUTERS)

In addition, without specifying how he said that Israel and the US would develop an alternative to Hamas for managing Gaza.