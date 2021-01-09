Iran pushes conspiracy theories about COVID vaccines

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has been increasingly pushing conspiracy theory about vaccines for COVID-19. Iran’s Tasnim news on Saturday carried a headline claiming that COVID-19 vaccines were not effective and that there were “accelerating” instances of death and infection. There is no evidence that vaccines are hazardous, despite Iran’s media pushing this misleading information. Twitter took the unprecedented action of removing one of the tweets in which he claimed vaccines from the US and UK are not trustworthy and “contaminate” people. Iran’s media, including PressTV in English and also Tasnim, has been pushing similar conspiracy theories. The Twitter removal of the tweet was a rare instance of western social media giants actually confronting Iran’s far-right authoritarian regime. Most major social media companies have removed far-right content in the West, and have now also suspended the account of US President Donald Trump. Iran’s extremist leader and his cohorts continue to tweet freely. The new Iranian regime agenda of spreading false, misleading, fake and conspiracy-laden news about COVID vaccines clearly comes from the top. It is being pushed and driven from Khamenei’s office. This is clear because in the past the Iranian foreign ministry has told colleagues abroad that the country is suffering and needs support and that US sanctions had harmed efforts against COVID. Iran infamously covered up the extent of COVID in the country in February and many key members close to the regime became ill. The country has been hard hit since, especially minority, vulnerable and periphery populations who do not receive enough support from the government. Iran’s regime is often appeased or gets a pass from western countries, which tend to be more willing to condemn right wing regimes like in Hungary, than Iran. The COVID conspiracy theories being pushed by Iran in English through state media may make some challenge the regime since COVID conspiracies are taken seriously as misinformation in the West. On January 9 Press TV headlines in English claimed that “US COVID vaccines are extreme hazardous.” Iran used the usual tactic of laundering this view through a foreign “expert” which they claimed had determined this. There is no evidence the vaccines are hazardous. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has joined the crusade against “foreign” vaccines by claiming they must not be “tested” on Iranians. There is no evidence they have been tested on Iranians. Tasnim news on Saturday also carried a headline showing a hospital and claimed that vaccines in the UK was “accelerating” infection. The report was written in such a way as to make it seem that there was a correlation or that the vaccine was not effective. Iran’s media didn’t bother to inform readers that. millions need to be vaccinated and that most have no received the two doses necessary. “Statistics on COVID and mortality show that the United States and the United Kingdom continue to see an increase in the number of cases and deaths after the corona vaccine was developed and injected; It is possible that the incidence of morbidity and mortality in these countries has intensified,” Tasnim claimed. Iran’s media went on to claim that “while American and British vaccines have been injected in various countries, their effects have not yet been felt. This, along with some of the side effects of vaccine injections reported in the media, has called into question their effectiveness. In addition, the use of such vaccines against other countries is also controversial.” Iran’s media made it appear the vaccines were against others, rather than helping. This is part of the regime’s scaremongering.
