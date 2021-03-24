Iran says it made five major military improvements last year

Iran improved the IRGC navy. “188 UAVs and combat helicopters joined the IRGC navy.” In the delivery ceremony of these drones , which were from different types of Ababil-2, Mohajer-6, Sepehr, Shahab-2 and Hudhud-4 series a new type of use of drones was developed. “This included equipping IRGC fast boats with Ababil-2 suicide drones, is also unveiled, which is a significant defense idea of ​​combining two important components of Iran's defense power, namely drones and fast boats.” A large number of drones have been provided to the IRGC navy, including the Mohajer-6 and the use of guided bombs with drones.

Iran also says one important event last year was the “interception of the USS carrier Nimitz using drones. In October Iran says that it released aerial photos. Of the US carrier force. It says it used drones to do this. “The fleet includes the Nimitz aircraft carrier along with escort ships, including two destroyers numbered 114 and 104, ships 58 and 59, two patrol boats 9 and 12, and a 1333 Coast Guard ship, which before entering the Strait of Hormuz and The Persian Gulf was identified by IRGC naval drones.”

In addition there was a “meaningful exhibition of the IRGC Air Force.” The Iranian Defense industry entered into contracts with automakers to reduce some of the automakers' bottlenecks that have been caused to imports by sanctions. “At the same time, the IRGC Air Force, which is one of the most ‘high-tech’ military forces in our country, is trying to provide its technological experience to carmakers to eliminate bottlenecks.” A. new exhibition will take place showing how this has worked.

Iran also outfitted a new ship for the navy called the Shahid Roudaki. “The unveiled Shahid Roudaki ship with the ID L-110-1, as officially announced, is a vessel with a weight of 12,000 tons, a length of 150 meters and a width of 22 meters, which is equipped with a variety of radar array systems, electronic warfare systems, It is a surface-to-surface cruise missile and surface-to-air (defensive) missile, capable of carrying helicopters, UAVs and speedboats,” Iran says.

Iran also mentioned the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. “Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was our country's nuclear and defense scientist and the head of the Defense Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Support. It is unclear why his death is mentioned as one of the important military events this year. Clearly Iran is indicating he was central to atomic military research.

Iran also says that it has monitored US deployments in the region. It unveiled a new ballistic missile that is part of the Zulifqar family. It has a range of 700km and is for naval targets.

Another success was an IRGC drill in Semnan. “In this exercise, various defense systems including radar, missile, electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance systems are used, and the local systems of Mersad, 15 Khordad and 3 Khordad successfully destroyed the targets assigned by the integrated air defense network.” Iran showcases its air defenses in this drill. It also used its Bavar 373 air defense system.

Iran carefully monitored the war in Azerbaijan near the border. This appears to have been important for Iran. “The armed forces were deployed, units of the country's air defense were sent to the northwestern borders of the country to strengthen the air defense. The presence of IRGC and army ground forces in these areas is also being strengthened, and the army ground forces are also holding exercises in the northwest with the focus on the 164th Mobile Assault Brigade,” the report notes.

In conclusion the report notes the IRGC’s impressive achievements with missiles last year. It also highlights new launchers and silos for Iran’s long range ballistic missiles.

Iran continues to improve its air defenses, citing the use of the Bavar 373 system and other capabilities. Iran says it has overcome the difficulties of the pandemic and continues to focus on its armed forces. “In a series of reports, we intend to review the most important military events in the country in the last year,” the report at Tasnim News says.