Iranian Brig.-Gen. urges destruction of Israel prior to nuke talks

The spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces, Brig.-Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, on Saturday urged the total elimination of the Jewish state during an interview with an Iranian regime-controlled media outlet.
"We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, even one millimeter. We want to destroy Zionism in the world,” Shekarchi told the Iranian Students News Agency.
Shekarchi’s genocidal antisemitic remarks come just days before the nuclear talks are set to restart in Vienna Monday on curbing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s illicit nuclear program. The United States and other world powers are seeking to provide Tehran with economic sanctions relief in exchange for temporary restrictions on its atomic program. Israel and other countries believe Iran's regime seeks to build a nuclear weapons device.
The Iranian general also blasted Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates for normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel, terming the diplomacy “intolerable” for Iran’s clerical regime. "Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and other countries considered as Muslims, for us they part of the Zionist regime and this is very important," said Shekarchi.
Shekarchi has previously lashed out at Israel, saying that Iran’s regime can “level Haifa and Tel Aviv in the shortest possible time.”
The US under both democratic and republican administrations has classified Iran’s regime as the world’s worst state-sponsor of terrorism.
The US State Department said last year that the Islamic Republic is the top state-sponsor of antisemitism.
Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian dissident who fled the Islamic Republic and now lives in Germany, told The Jerusalem Post that "A normal Iranian government, made by the Iranian people, would try to normalize ties with Israel. We could have great deals which can help both nations. Israeli water technology can help us to pass a serious water problem in Iran and an Iranian government would try to exchange knowledge about environmental issues especially water scarcity that we're facing right now but the Islamic Republic instead of solving all these problems, plans for the destruction of Israel and shoots people who ask for water."She added that "This regime is ruining Iran and some other countries in the Middle East and makes the region a war zone. We have domestic problems and our people never think of fighting other countries. They don't even know why they should hate Israel. Our people will be happy to use Israeli water technology instead of planning to destroy Israel. We must save our country from this evil regime and turn the occupied Iran to a free Iran."