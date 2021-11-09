The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iranian cyber group targets Israel, Saudis, Africans - report

An Iranian hacker group called Lyceum has targeted Israel, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia and others.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 13:22
Computer hacking (illustrative)
New revelations have been uncovered about the Iran-based Lyceum cyber-attack group targeting Israel, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia and others in Africa in a report by two cyber intelligence firms on Tuesday.
The two firms, Accenture, which has a major Israeli branch, and US-based Prevalion, released research tracing cyberattacks between July and October of this year.
While cyber intelligence groups Clearsky and Kaspersky have previously published findings regarding Lyceum, including in August, the new report divulges ‘details on the latest operations, including new victims, geographies and industries being targeted.”
This latest report is a deep dive “to further analyze the operational infrastructure and victimology of this actor.”
The team’s findings corroborate findings “indicating a primary focus on computer network intrusion events aimed at telecommunications providers in the Middle East.”
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO) Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
However, the new research expands on this victim set by identifying additional targets within internet service providers (ISPs) and government agencies.
Notably, the report said that “At least two of the identified compromises are assessed to be ongoing despite prior public disclosure of indicators of compromise (IOCs).”
The report identified six domains with a previously unknown connection to Lyceum (five of which are currently registered).
Further, the new discoveries “eventually fueled Prevailion's ability to annex over 20 Lyceum domains, which provided network telemetry of ongoing compromises.”
While the report said that Lyceum continues to target organizations in sectors of strategic national importance, including oil and gas organizations and telecommunications providers as it has since 2017, it added that the group has expanded its target set to include ISPs and government bodies. 
One reason that telecommunications companies and ISPs are high-level targets for cyber espionage threat actors is “because once compromised, they provide access to various organizations and subscribers in addition to internal systems that can be used to leverage malicious behavior even further.
Moreover, companies within these industries can also be “used by threat actors or their sponsors to surveil individuals of interest.”
In one specific case, Lyceum targeted a Foreign Ministry office, which is “highly sought-after targets because they have valuable intelligence on the current state of the bilateral relationship and insight into future dealings.”
In terms of tactics, the report said that “Domain name system (DNS) tunneling appears to be used only during the early stages of backdoor deployment; subsequently, the Lyceum operators use the HTTP(S) command and control (C2) functionality encoded in the backdoors.” 
During the campaign, Lyceum used two primary malware families, dubbed Shark and Milan (a.k.a. James).
Following a trail left by the Shark malware, “researchers were able to pivot from likely Israeli hosts to IP addresses resolving to telecommunication and ISPs in Israel and Saudi-Arabia.”
“The backdoor had consistent beaconing at these victims beginning in September through October 2021,” said the report.


