Israel is 'anti-human,' Iranian FM tells Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief

In a phone conversation between the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Ziyad al-Nakhaleh on Friday, the Iranian FM said the recent developments in Gaza displayed Israel’s anti-human nature and the White House’s support for “the genocide against the Palestinians,” Iranian state media reported.

The Iranian FM continued to say that the young people of the world see the truth of this and that the Gazan people have the world's support. He said that the world understands that defending human rights and the rights of women and children is “a Western political game.” He has previously commented that Western concern for human rights is disingenuous.

The secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said “the resistance” showed great strength and spirit after six months of “the Zionist regime’s invasion of Gaza.” He also discussed creating unity and field cohesion among “the Palestinian resistance groups,” viewing it as a key to the victory of the Palestinian nation against “the killing machine of the Zionist enemy.”

He particularly emphasized uniting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza to strengthen the “movement.”

Calls for humanitarian aid

Additionally, the Iranian official urged international organizations to take urgent steps to stop the killing of innocent people in Gaza and the West Bank. Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

The Iranian FM called on international organizations to increase shipments of humanitarian aid immediately and free of restrictions to all the residents of Gaza.

The Palestinian Secretary General thanked Iran’s diplomatic efforts in regional and international arenas to support the Palestinian people and the network of resistance.

The Iranian FM spoke with Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh on Thursday. In that conversation, he told Haniyeh that Benjamin Netanyahu has reached “the end of the line” and is struggling for his survival while also discussing international organizations' humanitarian aid efforts.