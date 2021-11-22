The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran wants to invest in Kurdish region to counter 'Zionists' - analysis

Iran's new interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, slammed “Zionists” for trying to influence Iranian Kurds 

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 14:38

Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 15:08
People stand next to a Kurdistan flag as they wait for Pope Francis to hold a mass at Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, Iraq, March 7, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)
People stand next to a Kurdistan flag as they wait for Pope Francis to hold a mass at Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, Iraq, March 7, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)
"Why do the Zionist regime and the Westerners defend the seemingly pro-Kurdish anti-revolutionary groups,” said Iran’s Interior Minister during a visit to the Kurdish region of Iran, according to Tasnim News.  
Iran's new interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, is wanted by Interpol for murdering 85 people in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. However, now the Minister wants to devote his discussion to the support he will provide the Kurdish region in Iran. He claimed that the Kurdistan region needs prosperity and security and that Kurds had rejected attempts by foreign regimes to undermine Iran’s role in its northwest, where Kurds live.
“He stated that the Kurds, along with the people all over the country, have punched the counter-revolution in the mouth with a strong fist in the face of the conspiracies and extravagances of the enemies,” the report said. 
“The Minister of Interior pointed out: The people of Kurdistan are proud and resilient and it is right to be a model and to learn many lessons from their honor, dignity, resistance and stability,” he said.
"Undoubtedly, Kurdistan and the universities of this province can be an important center for the whole region and the upbringing of Kurds and Kurdish nations abroad, if the doors of our universities are open to them because we have very good relations with the Kurdish nations and the Kurdish region of Iraq,” he said. 
He praised the role of Kurds in Iran and recalled the brutalities of the Saddam Hussein regime. "The enemies have made many attempts to divide us and the Kurds of Iraq and Iran, which fortunately were not achieved by the Kurdish people and will never be able to do so."
Unlike other countries in the region that generally have suppressed Kurds and denied their existence, Iran’s regime has a more nuanced view of them. "The Kurdish nation has always been united and their civilization, culture and bravery in defending the system throughout history can be good lessons for others,” the minister said. 
His attempt to sell the regime’s narrative, while slamming “Zionists” may be due to concerns that Kurds in Iran are not pleased with the regime. He said the government should pay more attention to these regions that are further from Tehran and that the government should “address the current problems, problems and shortcomings."
He says the new governor will address the concerns of the people. “Emphasizing that the new governor should do his best to solve the people's problems, the interior minister added: ‘While identifying the problems, priorities should be determined and steps should be taken in this direction as if we would also support them.’”
He praised the region for its human capital and culture. He said deprivation would be reduced. “He considered the completion of construction projects, the highway corridor in the west of the country necessary and added: the issue of drinking water in Sanandaj is very important and should be resolved as soon as possible,” according to the report. 
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
Vahidi claimed that there is a lot of trade in the Kurdish region, including billions of dollars in trade possibilities with Iraq. "A strong Kurdistan and Iran will be realized when all people come to the square,” he said.  


Tags Iran kurds economics
