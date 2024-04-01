Skewers, patties and rings: Iranian and Arab social media users celebrate Zahedi's assassination

The assassination of Mohammad Reza Zahedi, prominent commander of the IRGC and head of its Lebanon and Syria operations, caused much upheaval on social media. Aside from the usual eulogies sounded by mouthpieces and allies of the Islamic Republic regime, an intriguing wave of celebration was also present online, with many users expressing their joy over the assassination of Zahedi, in both Persian and Arabic.

Iranians: a holiday present

The assassination was also celebrated by Iranian activists and journalists both in exile and in the country, especially as the assassination took place during “Sizdah Bedar,” a popular Iranian holiday.

UK-based Iranian journalist and influencer in exile Pouria Zeraati rejoiced at what he named “Netanyahu’s gift for Sizdah Bedar” adding: “it is impossible to ignore the news of the terrorists turned to powder!” Similarly, an Iranian blogger named Tara Niazi congratulated her following for Sizdah Bedar, attaching a picture of holiday patties and Zahedi, and adding “Did anyone say patties?” Likewise, Iranian blogger CiCi Khanoom uploaded a picture of Zahedi, making fun of the latter’s military rank and adding “the supreme patty, Mohammad Reza Zahedi.”

An anonymous Iranian blogger named ‘dreams of midnight’ posted a picture showing four assassinated members of the IRGC with Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, adding: “Only Hassan remains!”

Another Iranian influencer in exile named Vida Sarafraz mentioned the “immortal innocents” murdered by the Islamic Republic regime such as Mohsen Shekari executed in December 2022 for “waging war against Allah,” adding: Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the commanders of the Quds Corps, was killed. May there be more to come.” Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander reported to have been killed in an airstrike in Damascus on April 1, 2024. (credit: FARS MEDIA CORPORATION/CREATIVE COMMONS ATTRIBUTION 4.0 INTERNATIONAL / TINYURL.COM/MWSAPNJV)

Similarly, Lawdan Bazargan, a US based Iranian in exile and member of the Alliance Against Islamic Regime of Iran Apologists (AAIRIA), reminded that Mohammad Reza Zahedi was responsible for the security of Tehran” and that “Zahedi's hands were stained with the blood of protesters” killed, arrested and tortured by the regime during the Hijab protests of last year.

A Telegram channel operating from inside Iran named "Freedom Messenger" addressed the extremist religious regime, adding: "while you were busy harassing the people so no one celebrates Sizdah Bedar in parks, Israel hit the IR's embassy in Damascus. Hey Arzeshi* (pejorative name used to refer to apologists of the regime), you don't need to go to Gaza anymore, Gaza is coming after you :)"

Dr. Thamar Eilam Gindin, Iran expert from Haifa University, added: “Sizdah Bedar is a favorite Iranian holiday, marking the end of the New Year holiday, Nowruz. On this day Iranians go out to have picnics in nature near water, boys and girls are allowed to talk even in the most conservative communities, and there is dancing and singing and celebrating. This year, because of Ramadan, the regime tried to prevent these celebrations, law enforcement vans were situated along roads leading to parks and major park entrances were blocked. Many still celebrated the news, but with more fear, and this good news made them even happier than usual.”

Arab voices: joy without credit

Arab users also voiced their happiness of the assassination of Zahedi, though uncommonly attributing the assassination to Israel, with reports on Telegram that the regime blocked roads to national parks to prevent people from throwing celebrations during Ramadan.

A Lebanese user named “the Lebanese Network” uploaded a picture of Zahedi’s head on a skewer adding: “Mohammad Reza Zahedi is the second most prominent Iranian general to be grilled after Qasem Soleimani.” Another Lebanese user named Tony also referred to the two assassinated generals, adding that Zahedi “went to visit Soleimani.”

A third Lebanese user named Nasser El-Wahsh uploaded a picture of a ring adding many laughing emojis and commenting “Now we know who the ring I found belongs to… Reza Zahedi...I have your ring,” in reference to the ring of Soleimani, found and published after his assassination by the US during the Trump Administration.

Syrian influencer and journalist Omar Madaniah tweeted “I bring you good news of the death of the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces in Syria and Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, in Damascus,” without referring to the circumstances of his ‘death.’ He later uploaded a known caricature taken from Iranian propaganda which showed Soleimani being hugged supposedly by the Mahdi (the Shi’i messianic figure), superimposing Zahedi’s head and adding: “A new customer arrived to the embrace.”

Another user who named themselves ‘wolverine’, apparently from Syria, celebrated the death of the “perished IRGC leader,” while an Iraqi Sunni user named “Umm Hazem News” wished the Iranian official “To hell, son of a dog. Today he will break his fast in the depths of hell with Qasim Kebab [Soleimani] and Abu Mandi Al-Muhandis (another Iranian official assassinated by the US)”

User Mohammad Ghaloul, apparently from Saudi Arabia, uploaded a video of traditional Bedouin dances, adding: “on the occasion of the death of Zahedi and 10 of his companions to become Kebab, the evening [celebrations] will be full today and the invitation is extended.”

Lebanese anti-Iranian activist Raymond Hakim posted a picture showing IRGC brigadier general and commander of the Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, together with an hourglass, implying that his time is nearing, too; while Yemeni American activist Majda Al-Haddad finally concluded: “thank you Israel!”