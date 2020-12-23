The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran thinks Soleimani is more important in death than he was in life

The importance placed on Soleimani postmortem, shows Iran doesn’t have a replacement for Soleimani.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 12:46
Iraqi women gather at the scene where Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad airport, Iraq February 13, 2020.
(photo credit: WISSIM AL-OKILI/REUTERS)
Iraqi women gather at the scene where Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad airport, Iraq February 13, 2020.
(photo credit: WISSIM AL-OKILI/REUTERS)
The endless parade of Iran’s martyr posters in Iraq and the region illustrate an attachment to the “martyrdom” of IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani. Iran’s media is playing this up day after day, after day. The mourning for Soleimani has reached a cruscendo as the one-year anniversary of his death in a US airstrike arrives. It appears that for the regime in Tehran Mr. Soleimani was more important in death than in life.
This illustrates that Iran doesn’t have a replacement for Soleimani. Although his position was taken by Esmail Ghaani, overall Iran’s generation of Islamic revolutionary soldiers who grew out of the crucible of the Iran-Iraq war are fading from the scene. This is due to age primarily. But Iran has clung on to these key men, such as Soleimani, hoping to rescue the country from its looming problems in the region. Iran was able to motivate Shi’ites across the Middle East in the 1980s and 1990s by offering an austere and righteous formula that brought pride to some communities that had been persecuted and oppressed.  
However, today Iran is the powerful one, with a stranglehold over Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Iran’s role in these countries has not brought wealth and prosperity. It’s investment in endless propaganda and flags with rifles emblazoned on them harkens back to the 1980s. But it has a difficult time replacing its leaders. There is no replacement for Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. There was no replacement for Mohsen Fakhrizadeh of Imad Mughniyeh. Hassan Nasrallah, clinging to power like an old Soviet bureaucrat, has no real replacement.
The problem for Iran is that its next generation of leaders didn’t grow up in the era of privation but rather the area of between the 1980s and today, as Iran was rising in the region. The younger people want answers about their future, not just more militias and more talk from Tehran. Martyr posters don’t pay the bills in Iraq. And Iran has no real answer beyond the endless martyrology it invests in people like Soleimani.
It’s not entirely clear how much this martyr campaign impacts average people or connects with them, but it appears to appeal primarily to the older men who knew Soleimani. Hadi al-Amiri of Badr in Iraq is an example. There are younger men, like Qais Khazali, who earned their spurs in the early 2000s. But they also don’t appear to enjoy widespread support. There is no doubt Soleimani helped anchor Iranian influence from Iraq to Lebanon. But that influence could whither on the vine if Iran doesn’t find a way to inject it with more vigor than just more mourning ceremonies.  
Tags Iran Qassem Soleimani Soleimani
