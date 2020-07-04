The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran under pressure after fourth mysterious explosion

If Iran says it is under wide ranging, near-daily, cyber assault, it will weigh what to do next.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 4, 2020 18:16
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the seat of Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ahead of a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the seat of Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ahead of a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 9, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Iran is under intense pressure after four serous explosions that appear to have damaged key infrastructure linked to its missile and nuclear program as well as other facilities.
On Saturday yet another massive fire damaged a power plant in its restive Khuzestan province. Iran said, once again, that this was an accident. Nothing to see here was the message from Tehran. But quietly Iran is letting it be known that there are concerns, including through commentary at its major media suggesting it might respond to the attacks.
On July 3 ImageSat International revealed images of the Khojir facility, the one that blew up on June 26, 2020. That was the first of the four explosions. The ISI assessment says that gas tanks were damaged under a shed and that the gas was destined for a missile facility nearby.
We now know that another incident occurred at a medical center days later in Tehran and then another explosion damaged the Natanz facility on July 2. The July 2 explosion was then identified by Kuwait’s Al-Jarida media as a cyber attack. This ups the concerns for Tehran. If it feels it is under cyber attack it will need to respond.

The latest explosion at a power station in Ahvaz appeared to occur at a power station that regulates electricity carried through automation and industrial controllers that can be manipulated by a cyber attack, according to the open source intelligence social media account Intelli Times. Whether or not that is the case is not as important as perceptions of what has happened and what Iran suspects may have happened.
If Iran says it is under wide ranging, near-daily, cyber assault, it will weigh what to do next.
Iran is proficient at cyber warfare, it has carried out attacks in the past. Iran is also involved in a half dozen conflicts around the Middle East. It has been bragging about arming the Houthis in Yemen with drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. It has also been showing off its links to Hezbollah and Shi’ite militias in Iraq.
On Saturday in Iraq tensions rose as some kind of explosion was heard near the Green Zone where the US embassy is located.
Iran is also operating against Kurdish dissidents along the Iraq border and is involved in Syria’s conflict. It sent its IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani to the Albukamal border town last month. Tensions in southern Syria between Iranian-backed elements and others is increasing.
So far Iran has remained relatively quiet in official responses. It has said the fire at the power plant on Saturday was extinguished without casualties. That was in contrast to the medical center explosion last week that did cause casualties.
This is what Iran must weigh today: If Iran says it is under attack it must respond or be humiliated. It would also show that its systems are compromised at its most sensitive sites. It if it says that all these are accidents then it must explain why there are so many accidents. Neither choice is enviable. Either it will show weakness in its defenses, or failing infrastructure.
The regime in Tehran thrives on boasting of its capabilities. Also if it says it is under attack it will also show it has been lying to international bodies potentially about the security of its nuclear program. Since it has claimed these attacks were minor, taking government media on tours, it would show it has lied. It has lied before. It shot down a Ukrainian airline in January. But how many lies can the regime tell? It must be careful in this respect.
Iran is seeking to trigger the nuclear dispute mechanism as part of the 2015 Iran deal. If it triggers the mechanism while claiming it is under attack this will lead to questions about what it is seeking to accomplish. At the same time Iran may have suffered an impact to key aspects of its supply chain for its surface-to-surface missiles and its key advanced centrifuges program. The advanced centrifuges require a certain gas known as hexafluoride into the centrifuges. These may be the advanced IR-6 centrifuges.
The overall picture in Iran is a regime pushing message discipline to weigh its response. It is juggling many files across the region and dealing with the European Union and also has high hopes for ending an arms embargo and going shopping in China and Russia in the following months. The regime may not want to upset the apple cart.


Tags Iran Nuclear fire cyber warfare
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by