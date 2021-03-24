Iranian IRGC Navy says it monitors US signals in Gulf

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard has a naval arm and on Wednesday its head Admiral Alireza Tangsiri bragged about its current abilities. The IRGC says that its naval units deal with a variety of threats, including smuggling of goods and fuel. “We wholeheartedly defend the Iranian islands and deal more decisively with the corruption of smuggling goods and fuel from the water borders,” said the admiral.

"Production and prosperity in the country is the most important issue in creating economic prosperity and this issue depends on the support of all. The officials are on the side of removing the obstacles in the current situation of the country, and according to the statements of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution in the new year, with these supports we can see economic prosperity in the country and many problems of the country by removing obstacles in business and creating jobs,” he said. Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC navy, visited Farvar, Siri and Bumousi islands among other places recently, Tasnim news reported."Production and prosperity in the country is the most important issue in creating economic prosperity and this issue depends on the support of all.The officials are on the side of removing the obstacles in the current situation of the country, and according to the statements of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution in the new year, with these supports we can see economic prosperity in the country and many problems of the country by removing obstacles in business and creating jobs,” he said.

It was not clear why he focused on the economy in the speech, except as a kind of critique of the current Iranian president. He went on to slam the US. "For more than forty years, the holy system of the Islamic Republic in the face of the terrorist government of the United States of America is struggling, but the nation has astonished the eyes of the world by resisting and resisting these sanctions.

Tangsiri says that Iran is able to monitor the silent signals of the “enemy and their internal communications.” Now the navy must be patient to see what might come next. “Consistency and insight is the way to deal with the enemies, and if these two elements are used in society, the enemies will not be able to achieve their goals." The IRGC fast boats in the past have harassed US ships and the IRGC recently took delivery of numerous new boats with more drones.

"Today, Islamic Iran with the irreplaceable guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and with the unique struggles of the children inside our borders such as the late honorable commander of Islamic Iran and the resistance front of General Haj Qassem Soleimani, and [Iraqi militia leader] Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes and their comrades and committed scientists such as Martyr Fakhrizadeh.” These men were all assassinated last year.

The IRGC Navy is ready to “fight corruption in the smuggling of goods and fuel and the necessary support for the realization of the slogan of the year by preventing the smuggling of smuggled goods across the water borders.” It was not clear what goods are being smuggled into Iran, nor why Iran needs such smuggling if the country is so successful, as the admiral indicated.