The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian naval vessel under construction capsizes - report

An Iranian naval vessel under construction reportedly capsized in dry dock at Bandar Abbas.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 07:41
Shahid Rajaei Port in southern Iran near Bandar Abbas (photo credit: EMAD YEGANEHDOOST/FARS NEWS AGENCY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Shahid Rajaei Port in southern Iran near Bandar Abbas
(photo credit: EMAD YEGANEHDOOST/FARS NEWS AGENCY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
An Iranian naval vessel known as the Talayieh, which was still under construction, capsized in dry dock at the Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran recently, according to initial reports on Monday.
Video reportedly from the scene shared on social media showed a naval vessel on its side. People could be seen hanging onto railings along the side of the ship tipped upwards. According to the reports on social media, at least one person was killed in the incident.
Satellite imagery captured by Planet on December 4 and shared by Chris Biggers, mission applications director at the HawkEye 360 data analytics company, appeared to show the vessel capsized as well.
The report has not been confirmed by Iranian officials.
On Sunday, three vessels from the Pakistani Navy arrived at Bandar Abbas to strengthen relations between Iran and Pakistan and conduct joint exercises, according to Iranian media.
This is not the first time this year that an Iranian naval vessel was damaged in an accident.
In June, Iran's Kharg warship caught fire and sank near the port of Jask in southeastern Iran.


Tags Iran Ship Navy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Yes, Border Police should shoot when necessary - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Jacob Nagel

PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by