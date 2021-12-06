Iranian naval vessel under construction capsizes - report

An Iranian naval vessel known as the Talayieh, which was still under construction, capsized in dry dock at the Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran recently, according to initial reports on Monday.



Iranian Navy ship named Talayieh which was still under construction was capsized in the dry dock in Bandar Abbas. One person is reportedly killed in the incident. pic.twitter.com/0LFLLEZxMd December 5, 2021

Video reportedly from the scene shared on social media showed a naval vessel on its side. People could be seen hanging onto railings along the side of the ship tipped upwards. According to the reports on social media, at least one person was killed in the incident.

Satellite imagery captured by Planet on December 4 and shared by Chris Biggers, mission applications director at the HawkEye 360 data analytics company, appeared to show the vessel capsized as well.

The report has not been confirmed by Iranian officials.

On Sunday, three vessels from the Pakistani Navy arrived at Bandar Abbas to strengthen relations between Iran and Pakistan and conduct joint exercises, according to Iranian media.



@planet imagery captured on 04DEC2021 confirms that the Jamaran variant known as Talayieh (or Talaieh) appears to have capsized while in the dry dock at Bandar Abbas. pic.twitter.com/B3WyqEl55V December 6, 2021

This is not the first time this year that an Iranian naval vessel was damaged in an accident.