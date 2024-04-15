Iran’s Jewish community praises attack on Israel - Here's why

The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to exploit its small Jewish community for propaganda purposes in its war against Israel.

The Jewish community in Tehran took to its Telegram page on Monday to announce its “Appreciation of the hero armed forces of the land of Iran” for its massive aerial bombardment of Israel on Saturday and Sunday.

Alireza Nader, an Iran expert who closely monitors minority communities in the Islamic Republic, told The Jerusalem Post, “The small Jewish community in Iran is held hostage to the whims of the regime. Any time the regime wants revenge against Israel, it eyes Iranian Jews.”

Beni Sabti, an expert on Iran from the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told the Post, “The Jewish community is so afraid and is panicking and believes the regime will take revenge against them.”

Sabti, who was born in Tehran and follows the Jewish community’s statements, said the Iranian Jewish community’s reaction is unprecedented in its subordination to the jingoism of the Islamic Republic. Iranian Jews celebrate Rosh Hashana in 2014 at the Yusef Abad Synagogue in Tehran (credit: OLEKSANDR RUPETA / AFP)

The Telegram statement also noted that armed forces of Iran are “punishing the Zionist enemy” in a reference to Israel’s reported strike that killed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general Mohammad Reza Zahedi along with six other Iranian regime officials in Damascus on April 1.

Sabti noted that Jewish community was also forced to attend demonstrations “after the killing of an IRGC general in Syria and they supported the regime.”

There are about 9,000 Jews left in Iran

Iran’s regime showcases its dwindling Jewish population to the world as an anti-Zionist organization to score points in its efforts to discredit Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people. Iran’s regime is devoted to the eradication of Israel and creating a Middle East that is dominated by its brand of radical Shiite Islamism.

There are about 9,000 Jews left in Iran from a population of nearly 90 million people, according to official statistics, Sabti said. Iran’s Jews are largely classified as second-class citizens, according to experts.

In 2023, the Post reported the Republic of Iran exerted pressure on the nation’s Jewish community to not celebrate the end of Passover on Friday and instead participate in the annual anti-Israel al-Quds Day demonstration that calls for the destruction of Israel.

Sabti told the Post at the time “there is a silent pressure and everyone knows their role in this regime and the regime won’t hurt you” if you demonstrate in the al-Quds Day march.

Sabti, who speaks fluent Persian, added “And if you don’t demonstrate, you will be harmed.” He stressed the Iranian Jewish community has to show support for the al-Quds Day demonstration in order to “survive” in the totalitarian Islamic state. He noted that many Iranian Jews are being harmed and avoid greater danger by participating in the al-Quds demonstration.