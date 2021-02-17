The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran's Soleimani set up centers to monitor Jews for Zionism - report

IRGC commander helped build Lebanese tunnel into Israel

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 21:02
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force (photo credit: SAYYED SHAHAB-O-DIN VAJEDI/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
(photo credit: SAYYED SHAHAB-O-DIN VAJEDI/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Iranian regime Islamic scholar Ahmed Abedi declared in a bombshell report in early February on Noor TV that the late IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani created centers to spy on Jews in the Islamic Republic.
"Regarding the Jews in this country who spy for Israel, [Soleimani] established centers for monitoring the Zionist spies. He established many such centers,” said Abedi, according to a transcription of the Iranian Noor TV broadcast by The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), an independent, nonpartisan press-monitoring organization. 
The US military killed Soleimani in a January 2020 drone attack. Soleimani was the commander of the Quds force for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The US government accused the Soleimani for executing the murders of over 600 Americans in the Middle East.
There is estimated to be less than 10,000 Persian Jews in Iran. Iran has a population of nearly 83 million. 
MEMRI wrote “Abedi said that Soleimani was active in building religious centers in Najaf, Iraq, with Hezbollah in south Lebanon building a tunnel that extend into Israel, and creating concentrated medical programs for Yemenis, training them to become surgeons in just six months.”
According to Abedi, "Hajj Qasem [Soleimani] invested a lot of effort in protecting the integrity of the Najaf Seminary. You have heard a lot about his fight against ISIS and against the takfiri and salafi organizations, but he invested much more effort in the religious seminaries abroad, and I would rather not go into further details.” 
Abedi said that Soleimani "once told me that he was running 22 TV channels.”
The Islamic academic added that "In south Lebanon, there was a time when the Zionists had such [intelligence] outreach and were so powerful that if, for example, a [Hezbollah] martyr was sitting in his apartment in a building with several floors... Imagine how the enemy could assassinate someone by firing a bullet or a missile, and the missile would go into the house, turn into the [right] room, and hit that great martyr in the forehead. “
He continued that ”To that extent was the Israeli infiltration [into Hezbollah's ranks]. But Hajj Qasem acted with such vigor that today, Hezbollah's resistance forces on the Israeli border... Some time ago, they dug a tunnel that extended into Israel. The Zionists exposed that tunnel. “
Regarding Yeman, where Iran’s regime supports the Houthi movement, Abedi said that "Hajj Qasem brought people from Yemen, and had them undergo medical training. If medical students need 6-10 years in medical school to become doctors – Hajj Qasem prepared concentrated classes for them, and within six months, he would turn them into surgeons, and would send them to the unjust and unequal war that the Saudis are fighting against the Yemenis."
The slogan of the Houthi movement is:"Allah is Greater, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam."
The US government delisted the Houthis this month from its list of foreign terrorist organizations.


