Six years since Kurds stopped ISIS at Kobani

It is hard to remember now those dark days because so much has changed. In the spring of 2014 ISIS was rampaging across Syria and Iraq. At the time the group had emerged from the shadows, in areas where Syrian rebels were fighting the Syrian regime. The group, which attracted some 50,000 foreign fighters and up to 5,000 people from European countries, sought to exterminate and enslave minorities and create a “caliphate.” ISIS members openly preached on social media and shared videos of beheadings. When they had sponged up support from extremists who hovered around the Syrian rebels, they rapidly expanded into new areas. They set their sights on Iraq because their interest was not in defeating the Assad regime, but taking over both Syria and Iraq.

They took Mosul in June 2014 and began a campaign of genocide against Shi’ites and then against Yazidis and Christians. In August 2014 they increased their attacks on Kurds and laid siege to Kobani. Kobani is a city in northern Syria on the Turkish border. Here was a member of NATO looking down at ISIS flags across the border and doing nothing to stop it. In fact Turkey would only close its border later to stop Kurds from crossing, but not to stop ISIS. There was a mass of support for ISIS arriving through Turkey.

Kurdish fighters in Kobani, tried to hold on. Turkey, playing a kind of double game, enabled Kurds from the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, to transit to help fight. These fighters, Peshmerga, joined alongside the People’s Protection Units (YPG) to defend Kobani . Every meter and house had to be fought for. The US joined the campaign with airstrikes. Today Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve, the US anti-ISIS coalition, celebrates the sacrifice in Kobani. The spokesperson wrote that “on January 25, 2015 Kurdish fighters, supported by CJTFOIR air strikes, liberated Kobani and showed that Daesh wasn’t invincible and denied them a strategic objective.”

While the US military has congratulated the Kurdish fighters, the Kurds in Syria have suffered in recent years. In January 2018 Turkey backed Syrian extremists to attack Afrin, much as ISIS had once attacked Kurdish areas. With Turkey’s backing the Kurds were ethnically cleansed, women kidnapped and raped and the area was destroyed. In October 2019 Turkey against launched an attack on Kurds in Tel Abyad near Kobani. Turkey even threatened to unleash its extremists, many of which are similar to ISIS in ideology, to sack Kobani. This was prevented by a deal with Russia and the Syrian regime. The city that so many had sacrificed for was handed like a ripe plum to Russia and the Assad regime, and US influence evaporated over night as Washington demanded US forces withdraw in October 2019. It was a betrayal.

Today people in eastern Syria are trying to salvage things. The betrayal of October 2019, the Turkish invasions, the resurgence of ISIS, and lack of international support for rebuilding efforts, harms people. But everyone puts on a brave face. The defeat of ISIS in Kobani was important and it helped turn the tide of the war. The question today is whether the peace can be won.

