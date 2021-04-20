The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel and Morocco meet to discuss historic peace agreement

During the meeting, both countries shared their intentions and expectations regarding the reestablishment of political and economic ties and what the implications of such a peace agreement will be.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2021 19:39
Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis met with Abdel Rahim-Biod to discuss Morocco/ Israel peace agreement, April 20, 2021. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis met with Abdel Rahim-Biod to discuss Morocco/ Israel peace agreement, April 20, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis met with Abdel Rahim-Biod, the designated ambassador and head of the Moroccan embassy in Israel on Tuesday. The two discussed the implications of the new peace agreement and cooperation between the countries. 
"The agreement between the two countries has enormous potential in the fields of trade, economy, tourism, technology and innovation. The agreement fundamentally changes the political situation in our region, creating an entirely new atmosphere in the Middle East," Akunis shared.
He assured Rahim-Biod that he would, "work to promote joint ventures between the two countries" and that Israeli citizens, many of whom are immigrants from Morocco or have Morrocan anecestry, "are happy and excited about the relationship that is being forged between the two countries."
Following the Abraham Accords, Morocco formalized the Joint Declaration on December 22nd, to reestablish economic and political ties between the countries. The peace agreement is expected to receive the approval of the Knesset.
"This historic peace agreement between the two countries has greatly pleased the Moroccan people who love Israel. Jewish tradition is an integral part of Moroccan culture," Rahim-Biod said at the meeting. 
The Moroccan ambassador was "delighted to be hosted by the Office for Regional Cooperation."
Rahim-Biod shared his expectations for the peace agreement as well, starting with his intent to "strengthen tourism relations between the countries by operating a direct flight line," after Ramadan. 
"I look forward to working with the Regional Cooperation Ministry on joint projects that will benefit both peoples," Rahim-Biod concluded. 


Tags morocco ofir akunis Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs egos set aside, not personal reforms in politics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

'The Suitcase': In memory of Otto Schwarzkopf

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by