Israel and Morocco meet to discuss historic peace agreement

"The agreement between the two countries has enormous potential in the fields of trade, economy, tourism, technology and innovation. The agreement fundamentally changes the political situation in our region, creating an entirely new atmosphere in the Middle East," Akunis shared.

He assured Rahim-Biod that he would, "work to promote joint ventures between the two countries" and that Israeli citizens, many of whom are immigrants from Morocco or have Morrocan anecestry, "are happy and excited about the relationship that is being forged between the two countries."

Following the Abraham Accords, Morocco formalized the Joint Declaration on December 22nd, to reestablish economic and political ties between the countries. The peace agreement is expected to receive the approval of the Knesset.

"This historic peace agreement between the two countries has greatly pleased the Moroccan people who love Israel. Jewish tradition is an integral part of Moroccan culture," Rahim-Biod said at the meeting.

The Moroccan ambassador was "delighted to be hosted by the Office for Regional Cooperation."

Rahim-Biod shared his expectations for the peace agreement as well, starting with his intent to "strengthen tourism relations between the countries by operating a direct flight line," after Ramadan.

"I look forward to working with the Regional Cooperation Ministry on joint projects that will benefit both peoples," Rahim-Biod concluded.

Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis met with Abdel Rahim-Biod, the designated ambassador and head of the Moroccan embassy in Israel on Tuesday. The two discussed the implications of the new peace agreement and cooperation between the countries.