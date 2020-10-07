The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel, UAE shake hands at diplomatic hot spot – the UN in Geneva

The meeting took place at the UAE mission offices and she said that she had invited with her counterpart, Obaid Salem Al Zaabi to visit Israel.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 22:40
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In a latest advancement of Israel-UAE normalization, the countries' ambassadors to the United Nations on Wednesday met in Geneva, one of the more diplomatically contentious sites for Israel, because it is the seat of the UN Human Rights Council.
That meeting came a day after Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi held a high profile meeting with his UAE counterpart in Berlin.
The conversation in Geneva was “very friendly,” Israel’s Ambassador, Meirav Eilon Shahar told The Jerusalem Post. The meeting took place at the UAE mission offices and she said that she had invited with her counterpart, Obaid Salem Al Zaabi to visit Israel.
The meeting was well publicized, with the UAE providing a photographer to capture the historic moment, Shahar said. The overall atmosphere was very refreshing,” she added.
As a sign of the friendly diplomatic atmosphere, the UAE mission then published the photograph of Shahar on Twitter.
“We discussed changes in the Middle East and potential collaborations in the United Nations and specialized agencies in Geneva,” Shahar wrote, when she similarly tweeted the photograph.
Al Zaabi was “very optimistic about the changes” that will “mutually benefit both countries,” she said.
“He also spoke of how we come from similar standing points,” and that it helped that she had already traveled to the UAE and knew about his country, Shahar said.
With an eye to advancing ties, they discussed potential joint initiatives, such as at the World Health Organization that is headquartered in Geneva and at which both countries are board members.
“It might be easier to start with professional agencies than political ones,” Shahar said.
The two ambassadors also touched on the thornier issues such as the UNHRC, that annually passes more resolutions against Israel than any other country. The body is mandated to debate alleged Israeli international human rights abuses at every session, under what is known as Agenda Item 7. Israel has worked to highlight that bias and to eliminate that agenda item and has argued that criticism regarding human rights should be dealt with under Agenda Item 4, alongside allegations against other countries.
Increasingly, countries have abstained from the debate although last week, a session comprising mostly Arab countries including Egypt and Jordan, that have long-standing peace treaties with Israel, and the UAE and Bahrain, attacked Israel.
Separately, Israel’s Minister for Regional Cooperation, Ofir Akunis held a Zoom meeting with his UAE counterpart, Reem Al Hashimi. They discussed cooperation in water, agriculture, technology, cyber security and tourism.
They “agreed to meet soon with the aim of tightening cooperation between their ministries and setting up work teams to promote joint ventures for the two countries alongside other countries in the Mediterranean and Africa.
The Ministers also discussed promoting Dubai’s Expo 2021 at which Israel will also be an exhibitor.


Tags diplomacy geneva UAE UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump set a bad example for Americans in coronavirus leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by