Israeli, Egyptian energy ministers discuss natural gas trade plans

Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharrar spoke to Egyptian petroleum minister Tariq El Molla on Monday to discuss "future plans" for Israeli gas to be liquefied at Egyptian natural gas liquefaction plants for re-exportation, the ministers announced in a joint statement.



According to Jordanian news site MENAFN, the two ministers spoke over the phone to discuss the ongoing cooperation in the field of natural gas, and future plans to strengthen cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the East Mediterranean Gas Form (EMGF)

The EMGF is an intergovernmental organization concerned with natural gas affairs, and it serves to reinforce cooperation among member states and create a regional gas market, which will optimize resource development and improve trade ties with competitive prices.

One future initiative between Israel and Egypt would see Israel's natural gas be liquefied in Egyptian factories and then re-exported for use.

Israel has been exporting natural gas to Egypt since January 2020 in what was seen as a historic step in the working relationship between the two countries.

Children hold a globe during a demonstration against Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field due to environmental concerns. (Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

In February of this year, El Molla visited Israel and toured the Leviathan natural gas rig with then Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.

Beyond relationships with just Egypt, Israel is part of the Cairo-based EMGF, along with Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority.

Energy Minister Elharrar commented on the plans, and called Egypt an important partner for Israel in all fields, MENAFN reported.

She was also reported by Army Radio to have said that "as a resident of the Middle East, I prefer Egypt to use gas rather than coal. Israel wins twice - in economic gain and in the fact that there will be less pollution in the region."

Egyptian laborers work at a traditional charcoal factory (Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH) Egypt has relied on coal, considered to be the worst of all the fossil fuels, as one of their major energy sources for years. However, the country has leaned away from it recently, and their plan to build a coal-fired plant, which would have been the second largest of its kind in the world, was indefinitely postponed in April last year.

When burned efficiently, natural gas can generate both heat and electricity while emitting less waste and toxins than other fossil and biomass fuels. However, when not done efficiently, it generates a similar carbon footprint to other fossil fuels, and therefore is one of the major causes of climate change today, according to a US Energy Information Administration report.