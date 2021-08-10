The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli, Egyptian energy ministers discuss natural gas trade plans

the two ministers discussed ongoing cooperation in the field of natural gas, and future plans to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
AUGUST 10, 2021 13:12
The production platform of Leviathan natural gas field is seen in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The production platform of Leviathan natural gas field is seen in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharrar spoke to Egyptian petroleum minister Tariq El Molla on Monday to discuss "future plans" for Israeli gas to be liquefied at Egyptian natural gas liquefaction plants for re-exportation, the ministers announced in a joint statement.

According to Jordanian news site MENAFN, the two ministers spoke over the phone to discuss the ongoing cooperation in the field of natural gas, and future plans to strengthen cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the East Mediterranean Gas Form (EMGF).
The EMGF is an intergovernmental organization concerned with natural gas affairs, and it serves to reinforce cooperation among member states and create a regional gas market, which will optimize resource development and improve trade ties with competitive prices.
One future initiative between Israel and Egypt would see Israel's natural gas be liquefied in Egyptian factories and then re-exported for use. 
Israel has been exporting natural gas to Egypt since January 2020 in what was seen as a historic step in the working relationship between the two countries. 
In February of this year, El Molla visited Israel and toured the Leviathan natural gas rig with then Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.
Children hold a globe during a demonstration against Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field due to environmental concerns. (Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)Children hold a globe during a demonstration against Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field due to environmental concerns. (Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Beyond relationships with just Egypt, Israel is part of the Cairo-based EMGF, along with Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority. 
Energy Minister Elharrar commented on the plans, and called Egypt an important partner for Israel in all fields, MENAFN reported.
She was also reported by Army Radio to have said that "as a resident of the Middle East, I prefer Egypt to use gas rather than coal. Israel wins twice - in economic gain and in the fact that there will be less pollution in the region."
Egypt has relied on coal, considered to be the worst of all the fossil fuels, as one of their major energy sources for years. However, the country has leaned away from it recently, and their plan to build a coal-fired plant, which would have been the second largest of its kind in the world, was indefinitely postponed in April last year.
Egyptian laborers work at a traditional charcoal factory (Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)Egyptian laborers work at a traditional charcoal factory (Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)
When burned efficiently, natural gas can generate both heat and electricity while emitting less waste and toxins than other fossil and biomass fuels. However, when not done efficiently, it generates a similar carbon footprint to other fossil fuels, and therefore is one of the major causes of climate change today, according to a US Energy Information Administration report.
A newly released report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has stated that "many changes due to past and future greenhouse gas emissions are irreversible for centuries to millennia, especially changes in the ocean, ice sheets, and global sea level."


Tags natural gas israel egypt israel natural gas energy ministry climate change greenhouse gas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID: Israel must learn lesson of civic responsibility - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by