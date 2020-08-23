Israeli military and intelligence assessments see Turkey as growing threat

While Israelis have been celebrating the new potential ties with the United Arab Emirates, across the Mediterranean in Istanbul the Turkish ruling party is angling to become a much larger challenge to Israel in coming years. Ankara’s current regime under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been increasingly hostile to Israel for a decade, comparing the country to Nazi Germany and vowing to “liberate” Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Now reports indicate that intelligence and military assessments in Israel see Ankara as a challenge and threat. hosted Hamas but The Telegraph reported last year that Hamas planned terror attacks on Israel from Turkey and a new report also said Turkey has given Hamas operatives citizenship. In November Turkey signed a deal with the Tripoli-based government in Libya and Turkey has begun sending arms and Syrian mercenaries to Libya. This was designed in part to stop an Israeli pipeline deal with Greece and Cyprus. That deal was signed in January and is moving forward. Turkey in turn harassed an Israeli research ship off Cyprus in December. Now Turkey has sent its own research ship to waters between Cyprus and Greece along with a fleet of Turkish naval ships. Israel's Image Sat International published images of the Turkish flotilla. On the eve of the surprise announcement that Israel and the UAE would normalize relations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Greece's Foreign Minister that Israel stood by Greece in disputes with Turkey. This brings Israel into the alliance of states that oppose Ankara's increasing aggression in the region. In May the UAE, France, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt condemned Turkey’s moves in the Mediterranean. Egypt warned Turkey against more advances in Libya where Egypt backs the Benghazi-based government against Turkey’s mercenaries and allies in Tripoli. This conflict in Libya and Turkey’s hosting of Hamas leaders on August 22 is all linked because Turkey backs a regional religious agenda tied to the Muslim Brotherhood. The Brotherhood has often been linked to extreme antisemitic views and Ankara’s embrace of this network of religious extremism includes Ankara’s work with Qatar and Tripoli and also attempts to put down bases in Somalia and elsewhere. It is no surprise that the UAE and Egypt view the Brotherhood as a terrorist group. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt all broke relations with Qatar in 2017, listing its support for extremist groups as one reason. Pro-Ankara voices argue that the Gulf states who broke relations with Qatar are actually reactionary authoritarian regimes and that Turkey is merely supporting “democratic” movements in the region. This goes back to a fundamental dispute at the heart of the Arab spring revolutions. Turkey and Qatar backed the protests but they ended up backing the far-right Islamist aspects of these groups. This contest of authoritarianism pits Ankara’s brand of authoritarianism, where Ankara is the largest jailor of journalists in the world, against a different authoritarianism in places like Egypt or Tehran. Ankara, for instance, tends to embrace other authoritarian regimes, whether Hamas, Iran, Russia or even the Belarus leader. What does this mean for Israel? Turkey has sought to adopt the Palestinian cause the same way Iran has in recent decades. Turkey’s ruling party has invested heavily in religious education and religious edicts from its religious affairs ministry. For instance in June Turkey’s religious affairs ministry vowed to mobilize the “Islamic ummah” against Israel. When Turkey changed Hagia Sophia into a mosque it vowed to “liberate Al-Aqsa.” This is similar to Iran’s Al-Quds day events that use symbolism from Jerusalem to argue that Iran is leading “Muslims” from Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon to “liberate Palestine.” This means for Ankara that the contest in the region is one that blends religion and militarist populism. For instance Turkey not only hosted a Hamas delegation with a terrorist wanted by the US on Saturday, Erdogan also hosted Hamas in December 2019 and in February 2020. The December trip was supposed to cement Hamas throughout the region and in Asia after the Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh went to Malaysia. Hamas met Malaysia’s defense minister in Qatar in January. Why does that matter? Because at the time Malaysia’s leader was the openly antisemitic Mahathir Mohamed, known for calling on the Islamic world to mobilize against Israel in the early 2000s. A meeting in December between Turkey, Iran and Malaysia vowed to create an “Islamic” gold trading method around US sanctions. It was linked to the Hamas trip as well. It was in this context, of the Hamas meetings with Turkey, Qatar, Iran and Malaysia in December, that Turkey pressed ahead in the Mediterranean to challenge Israel, Greece, Turkey and the UAE. Since then things have moved ahead rapidly as France and Cyprus have agreed more defense cooperation and Israel and the UAE normalized relations. Turkey, trying to hedge its bets on NATO and the US with purchases of Russia’s S-400 system and increasingly clashing with Washington over Syria policy, is pushing a new crisis every month. Up until now Turkey has not sought to worsen relations with Israel. Ankara did threaten to withdraw diplomats from the UAE over ties from Israel and Ankara has sought to highlight opposition to more Israeli deals in places like Sudan. Ankara’s goal in confronting Israel now consists of working with Hamas. It has also sought to adopt the cause of Al-Aqsa alongside Iran. To undermine Israel’s role in Jerusalem, Turkey is investing in east Jerusalem. The Jerusalem municipality removed a plaque put up illegally by a pro-Ankara organization in east Jerusalem in July. Back in May there were rumors that Turkey might seek reconciliation with Israel and an El Al flight landed in Turkey for the first time in ten years. Reports also indicated Israel had learned from Turkey’s “defeat” of Hezbollah in fighting in Idlib in Syria. But this reconciliation didn’t happen and Ankara continued down the path of threatening to liberate Al-Aqsa and continues to give Hamas a red carpet and try to rally anti-Israel groups across the region. The end result of the last year of Israel-Turkish relations has been a growing consensus that Turkey’s aggressive actions and challenges are helping drive increasingly close relations between the UAE, Israel, Egypt, Cyprus and Greece. Turkey is trying to adopt not only the Palestinian cause but also filter it through an Islamist extremist lens linked to Hamas and encourage a religious conflict against Israel using rhetoric that has more in common with the last century of anti-Israel policies in the region. The naval missions by Turkey seek to create tension at sea while Turkey also seeks an axis with Qatar, Malaysia, Hamas and Tripoli to grow its influence and use it against an array of states, including against the US, Europe and NATO allies.A recent article in The Times noted that Mossad head Yossi Cohen “has been talking secretly with fellow spooks in the Gulf states for years.” While he has discussed the Iran threat, another threat is looming, the article noted. “There was one encounter about 20 months ago when he let slip another agenda: ‘Iranian power is fragile,’ he reportedly told spymasters from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, ‘but the real threat is from Turkey.’” Israel views Turkey’s strategic goals as a challenge. In January Israel’s annual assessment conducted by the Israel Defense Forces noted that Turkey was also a “challenge” for the first time. This appears to be a growing consensus in military and intelligence circles. Turkey and Israel were once allies and Israel sold Turkey drones between 2005 and 2010 before relations soured and contracts ended. Turkey’s regime, which is rooted in the Muslim Brotherhood, became more supportive of Hamas in Gaza and also enabled the IHH-outfitted Mavi Marmara flotilla to sail for Gaza in May 2010. Diplomatic ties were severed in the wake of an Israeli raid on the ship and also the 2009 conflict in Gaza. They were restored in 2015. Nevertheless, Turkey continues to challenge Israel on a variety of fronts. Ankara has not only