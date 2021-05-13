Mahmoud Abbas: The biggest loser in Israel-Gaza escalation - analysis

Abbas remained in the spotlight even after his controversial decision in late April to postpone the elections on the pretext that Israel had failed to respond to the Palestinians’ request to hold the vote in Jerusalem.

In the past few weeks, however, Abbas has lost the attention of the Palestinians and many in the international community, who no longer see him as a relevant player in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By holding Israel responsible for “obstructing” the Palestinian elections, Abbas undoubtedly contributed to the eruption of the clashes between Palestinians and the Israel Police in Jerusalem at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Bu the protests on the streets of Jerusalem and at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound were hijacked from day one by Hamas and anti-Abbas activists. The protesters have since directed their anger not only toward Israel, but against Abbas too.

Worse, the protests have turned into pro- Hamas rallies, with many Palestinians chanting slogans in support of the Gaza-based terrorist group and its leaders.

On Thursday, tens of thousands of worshippers who arrived at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound to perform prayers marking the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr were met with large posters of Hamas leaders and flags.

Earlier, Palestinian protesters on the streets of Jerusalem and at the holy site denounced Abbas as a US "agent" and an Israeli “collaborator.”

The fighting that erupted between Israel and Hamas earlier this week has further undermined Abbas’s standing among the Palestinians as his rivals in Hamas have become the cynosure of all eyes.

Abbas is once again being depicted by many Palestinians as an incompetent and weak leader, while Hamas leaders are being praised as heroes for carrying out their threat to fire rockets at Israel “in defense of the Palestinians in Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque.”

In the past few days, Abbas has talked to a number of world leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron, about the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Abbas has also chaired a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah to discuss ways of ending the Israeli “aggression” on the Palestinians in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. He has, in addition, instructed Palestinian representatives around the world to step their diplomatic efforts to exert pressure on Israel to stop its military strikes in the Gaza Strip.

But that’s all Abbas can do under the current circumstances, and that’s why it’s not clear why any world leader would waste his or her time discussing with Abbas ways of ending the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Abbas has no leverage with Hamas or any of the Palestinian terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip. He has not set foot in the Gaza Strip since 2007, when Hamas violently seized the coastal enclave after toppling his PA regime and killing dozens of his men. His decision to delay the elections has strained his relations with Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

Moreover, Abbas and the PA are not directly involved in the Egyptian, Qatari and United Nations efforts to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas. Instead, Hamas leaders in Qatar and Lebanon are said to be in contact with Arab and Western mediators regarding the possibility of reaching another truce agreement with Israel.

Aware of Hamas’s growing popularity among the Palestinians, Abbas does not even dare to call on the terrorist group to stop firing rockets at Israel. In the past, Abbas used to mock Hamas’s homemade rockets, dubbing them “futile” and “harmful” to the Palestinians, especially those living in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas is now directing his criticism only toward Israel with the hope of scoring points with the Palestinian street. But this attempt to win the hearts and minds of the Palestinians has thus far proven to be unsuccessful.

The Palestinians are angry with Abbas because of his decision to call off the elections and his failure to assist the Palestinians in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. They are also upset with him because of the continued security coordination between the Palestinian security forces and Israel in the West Bank.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas may have diverted attention from Abbas’s decision to postpone the elections, but it has also shown that he is no longer a relevant player in the Palestinian arena, particularly with regards to what happens in the Gaza Strip.

All Abbas can do now is hope that the violence does not spread to the PA-controlled areas of the West Bank. His biggest fear is that Hamas and other Palestinian factions would use the violence to undermine his rule and remove him from power. This is why he has instructed the Palestinian security forces to do their utmost to prevent pro-Hamas demonstrations from taking place in the West Bank.

Hamas may suffer severe military blows as a result of the current fighting with Israel, but there is no underestimating the political achievements it has already achieved among Palestinians and other Arabs by showering Israel with hundreds of rockets and missiles.

When the current round of fighting ends, Hamas will emerge as the biggest winner and “defender” of the Palestinians and all Arabs and Muslims. Abbas, on the other hand, will again appear as the biggest loser and as a “traitor” and “failed” leader.