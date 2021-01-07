Morocco's King to Netanyahu: Opening embassies is 'natural next step'

In the wake of the signing of the normalization agreement between Israel and Morocco, the opening of embassies would be the "natural next step" of the process, Morocco's King Mohammed VI told Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu in a call last week, AXIOS reported.

The Moroccan King responded positively when Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat raised the embassy issue in a meeting in Rabat two weeks ago.

According to AXIOS, an Israeli delegation visited Rabat this week to inspect Israel's former liaison office, which was shut down 20 years ago, still owned by the Israeli government. However, during their visit to Rabat in which White House Special Advisor Jared Kushner led an Israeli-US delegation, the countries only committed then to reopening the liaison offices.

According to AXIOS, if Morocco would rather reopen liaison offices rather than embassies it could be because Morocco was waiting to see if the Biden administration would roll back Trump's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara before going all the way with Israel. Morocco also held onto its property in Tel Aviv, and a Moroccan delegation made a similar visit there last week to see if the office could be reopened on a short timetable.