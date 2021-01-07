The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Morocco's King to Netanyahu: Opening embassies is 'natural next step'

The Moroccan King responded positively when Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat raised the embassy issue in a meeting in Rabat two weeks ago.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
JANUARY 7, 2021 13:21
Meir Ben Shabbat and Jared Kushner meet with King Mohammed VI of Morocco (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Meir Ben Shabbat and Jared Kushner meet with King Mohammed VI of Morocco
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
In the wake of the signing of the normalization agreement between Israel and Morocco, the opening of embassies would be the "natural next step" of the process, Morocco's King Mohammed VI told Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu in a call last week, AXIOS reported. 
The Moroccan King responded positively when Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat raised the embassy issue in a meeting in Rabat two weeks ago.
However, during their visit to Rabat in which White House Special Advisor Jared Kushner led an Israeli-US delegation, the countries only committed then to reopening the liaison offices.
According to AXIOS, an Israeli delegation visited Rabat this week to inspect Israel's former liaison office, which was shut down 20 years ago, still owned by the Israeli government.
Morocco also held onto its property in Tel Aviv, and a Moroccan delegation made a similar visit there last week to see if the office could be reopened on a short timetable.
According to AXIOS, if Morocco would rather reopen liaison offices rather than embassies it could be because Morocco was waiting to see if the Biden administration would roll back Trump's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara before going all the way with Israel.


Tags Israel morocco morocco israel normalization
