Nasrallah is recovering from pneumonia, not coronavirus - report

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is recovering from pneumonia and seasonal allergies, Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria reported.Last week, Nasrallah attempted to broadcast threatening messages to Israel while hacking and coughing throughout his speech. The Hezbollah leader delivered the speech in a quiet, raspy voice and appeared to have difficulty keeping his head up. His speech caused rumors that the Hezbollah leader was in poor health, and at the time his son Javad Nasrallah denied his father's condition was worsening and "just a cold, stay calm."Following the speech, the IDF even chimed in to say that the Hezbollah leader looked weak and sick, believing that the speech was a mistake by the terrorist organization.During the recent IDF operation in Gaza, Nasrallah did not make any statements, and Hezbollah officials remained relatively quiet, with only one or two statements made besides for an official statement issued by the terrorist movement after the ceasefire.Nasrallah stated last week that he had not made any statements in recent weeks because he had been sick. Many speculated that he could have contracted a coronavirus infection, which bears some of the same symptoms he looked to have been experiencing while making his speech.
According to Walla! News, a medical expert estimated that Nasrallah could be suffering from coronary heart disease or an infection within his airways. The medical expert also said that Nasrallah hiding out in a bunker since 2006 would also be a factor affecting his health.