Naval diplomacy heats up in Mediterranean

Turkish actions in the Mediterranean are caused European countries and the US to increasingly take notice. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to the Dominican Republic to speak to his Turkish counterpart, who happened to be there as well, this week to see if he could appease Turkey’s ambitions at sea. Turkey says it will “not bow down to colonialists” in the Eastern Mediterranean, an apparent jibe at European countries and the US. At the same time the US warship USS Hershel Woody Williams, a 230-meter floating base for operations, arrived in Crete as part of a mission to look in on the tensions between the Greeks and Turks. Turkey claims it is merely conducting “research” at sea and doing surveys as part of an agreement with the embattled Libyan government in Tripoli. Ankara signed a deal with Tripoli in November last year that resulted in Ankara recruiting Syrian mercenaries too prop up the failing government in Tripoli. Turkish drones and ships deployed to Libya to take part in the civil war and soon Egypt, which backs the rival Libyan government in Benghazi, was threatening Turkey and Tripoli. Now Turkey’s actions have led to a domino affect. Greece and Israel and Cyprus signed a pipeline deal in January that was in the works for years. Greece and Egypt signed a recent deal as well regarding their claims to the sea. Turkey has sent its whale-like research ship Oruc Reis and a fleet of warships now out to waters between Cyprus and Greece to show it can sail where it wants. A Greek ship is shadowing the Turkish fleet, satellite images from Image Sat International show. Turkey doesn’t actually need to drill for energy reserves hundreds of miles from its shore. It hasn’t even bothered to look for energy closer to Turkey where there are less disputes. The overall goal, as Ankara said on Tuesday, is to redraw borders and strategic power in the Eastern Mediterranean.The EU is concerned. Turkey has threatened to send refugees to Europe. It made the same threats in February and sent Syrians to the border with Greece. Turkey’s goal is to stoke crises with Europe and also in Libya, Iraq and Syria. In Libya Turkey has come up against Egypt and the UAE. But France also cares deeply about Libya and security relationships in the Mediterranean and France, the UAE, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt condemned Turkey’s activity earlier this year. Israel has also now openly backed Greece. But Turkey has some tricks up its sleeve. It has got Italy and Germany on board to back its ambitions. It likely has the United Kingdom as well. Germany and the UK are key trading partners for Turkey and in the Covid-19 crisis trade is important. Turkey has economic problems but gambles that the Europeans need Turkey more than Turkey needs Europe. The Austrians are non-plussed, saying they stand with Greece this week. Turkey’s media is fanning the flames of conflict. The pro-government media in Turkey highlights the populist and militarist position of the country’s leadership. Ankara is the largest jailor of journalists in the world so there is no critical media in Turkey that asks questions about what Ankara’s end goal is. Meanwhile Ankara has also threatened the UAE after Abu Dhabi agreed to normalize ties with Israel. This puts Turkey on a collision course with Greece and a network of Greek allies that are all angered by Ankara’s moves in Libya and elsewhere. Turkey says that is fight for the sea is a fight for the future. It isn’t clear if the real goal is just to get more concessions from the Trump administration, as Turkey has received in the past, or if it will continue to press its claims. The fact that it put to sea its research vessel and seven naval vessels shows this is a real display of force. Ankara has also recruited lobbying firms in Washington and think tanks and experts to push its case via various media. This is a full-court press by Ankara that combines, in a Clausewitz-like style, the military, research vessels, energy claims, politics, foreign policy, Syrian mercenaries, lobbyists and media. Whether France, Greece, Egypt and others can actually work together to deal with this issue and get the US to take it seriously rather than give-in to Turkey’s unclear demands, remains to be seen.