Netanyahu: Unchecked Iran will target US, Europe with nuclear tipped ICBM

Iran could threaten Europe and the United States with nuclear warheads unless Tehran's ambitions for an atomic weapons program is checked, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned during a press event with US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien in Jerusalem on Sunday.“As long as Iran persists in its dangerous quest for nuclear weapons and its means to deliver them, we should not go back to business as usual with Iran,” Netanyahu said. He urged the world to unite to prevent the major “threat to world peace” from Iran.“Today the Islamic Republic of Iran is still a nasty neighborhood bully. But if unchecked Iran tomorrow Iran will arm with nuclear tipped ICBM’s that can target Europe and America and it will become a global bully that will endanger everyone,” Netanyahu said.Israel and the US have seen eye-to-eye on Iran. The Trump administration in 2018 exited the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the Iran deal. US President elect Joe Biden, however, is expected to attempt to rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran, a move which both Israel and Arab countries in the region have opposed.
