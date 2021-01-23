The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA: Importing settlement products is a war crime

The complaint apparently refers to the United Arab Emirates, which recently signed agreements with settler companies to export their products to the Gulf state.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 23, 2021 14:50
IMPLEMENTATION OF the ‘Vision for Peace’ will denote a change in the way the world views both Israel and the settlements. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
IMPLEMENTATION OF the ‘Vision for Peace’ will denote a change in the way the world views both Israel and the settlements.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Palestinian Authority said on Saturday that it has filed a complaint with the United Nations, Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation against companies that do business with settlements.
The complaint, filed by the PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was included in letters sent to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abu Al-Gheit, and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Yousef Al-Othaimeen.
The complaint apparently refers to the United Arab Emirates, which recently signed agreements with settler companies to export their products to the Gulf state. The PA ministry, however, did not specifically mention the UAE in its complaint.
Last month, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan announced that he had signed four direct export deals between settlements and UAE companies.
The ministry said in a statement that the letters talked about the “negative and hostile impact of [the deals] on the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, on top of which is the right to self-determination, and other economic, social and cultural rights.”
It pointed out that companies and businessmen from member states have concluded trade agreements aimed at importing products “from Israeli colonial settlements located on the land of the occupied State of Palestine in violation of international law.”
According to the PA, “the first shipments of olive oil and honey products from the settlement company Tura winery, located in the illegal settlement of Rehelim built on stolen lands belonging to the Palestinian village of al-Sawiya, and from Paradise Honey in the settlement of Hermesh, have arrived at their destinations.”
The PA said that the settlements “violate international law, United Nations resolutions, including Security Council Resolution 2334, contribute to a war crime, and are a violation of the resolutions of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, all of which affirmed the illegality of settlements and their products.”
The PA called on the High Commissioner and other parties to address all institutions and individuals “to clarify these legal violations, which affect the Palestinian rights, considered an assault on them, and are consistent with colonial projects, and to call on them to go back on these violations.”
The PA also called for taking “all necessary measures, including legal follow-up, and enact local laws to deter any individual, institution, or company that is proven to be directly or indirectly complicit in any commercial or other business with the colonial settlements, and to hold them accountable as they contribute to a war crime against the Palestinian people, their rights and resources.”


Tags Palestinian Authority United Nations United Arab Emirates Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by