The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Qatari grant to enter Gaza soon - Hamas source

The source confirmed that progress has been made in the negotiations regarding the possibility of transferring the funds through the United Nations.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 17, 2021 16:57
A WOMAN shows a $100 bill she received as aid from Qatar, during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza City in September. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
A WOMAN shows a $100 bill she received as aid from Qatar, during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza City in September.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
Barring any last-minute change, Qatari aid money to the Gaza Strip is expected to be handed to more than 100,000 families in the coming days, a source close to Hamas said on Tuesday.
The source confirmed that progress has been made in the negotiations regarding the possibility of transferring the funds through the United Nations.
In Ramallah, a Palestinian Authority official said that Qatar and the UN have apparently reached an agreement on the disbursement of the funds.
“The Palestinian Authority is aware of the negotiations to find a solution to the problem,” the official said. “We had offered to transfer the money through the Palestinian banks.”
According to the official, the banks refused to cooperate for fear of being exposed to lawsuits on the grounds of funding terrorism.
The PA has in the past few months insisted that any financial aid to the Gaza Strip must go only through the Ramallah-based government headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
On Monday, Egypt rebuked Hamas after the firing of a rocket from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip said. “The Egyptians delivered a strong message to Hamas that it must give the mediators more time to reach a solution,” they said.
Following the Egyptian warning, the Palestinian factions called off a meeting that was planned for Monday night to discuss ways of responding to Israel’s failure to ease restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinians told The Jerusalem Post.
The factions were planning to announce a series of steps to pressure Israel, including resuming protests along the Gaza-Israel border and launching more arson balloons and explosive devices into Israel.
The Egyptians are also planning to invite representatives of Hamas and other Palestinian factions to Cairo in the coming days to discuss the latest developments surrounding the situation in the Gaza Strip, including the possibility of reaching a prisoner-exchange agreement with Israel.
Earlier, sources in the Gaza Strip said that Israel has begun implementing a series of measures aimed at easing restrictions imposed on the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.
The sources claimed that the Israeli move was in the context of “new understandings” reached between Israel and Hamas under the auspices of Egypt and other international mediators.
In the morning, the Israeli authorities allowed 10 trucks loaded with car tires and imported engines to enter the Gaza Strip for the first time since the 11-day Israel-Hamas war last May, the Palestinian daily Al-Quds reported.
The Gaza-based Committee for the Coordination of Goods stated that it has been informed of the official permission to import and export various goods and commodities starting next Thursday.
The committee pointed out that building materials will be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip for the private sector and for humanitarian projects. Additionally, all products that were exported before the last military confrontation will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip again.
According to the report, Israel also handed over 2,000 permits to the PA General Authority of Civil Affairs, which in turn handed them over to the chambers of commerce in the Gaza Strip, to distribute them to merchants who were given permission to enter Israel.


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinians qatar Israeli Palestinian Conflict Money
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by