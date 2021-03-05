The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Radicalization of Turkey's schoolbooks shows Erdoğan's grip on power increasing

"The real meaning of jihad is loving our country, homeland and to act accordingly in order to achieve national unity and togetherness."

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
MARCH 5, 2021 11:56
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of his ruling AK Party via video link in Ankara, Turkey March 4, 2021. (photo credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of his ruling AK Party via video link in Ankara, Turkey March 4, 2021.
(photo credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkish school textbooks have been steadily inching away from UNESCO standards, dating back to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's rise to power in 2003, IMPACT-se, a policy institute that tracks the upholding of UNESCO standards of educational materials, has shown in a new report.
Why is this so alarming?
“Education is a prime pillar in Erdoğan’s efforts to throw a membrane of sharia over the country," explained Dr. Soner Cagaptay, Director of the Turkish Research Program at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
The report has found that the Turkish school curricula has radicalized within the time Erdoğan has been in power, close to two decades.
Examples include teaching jihad as a normalized, essential value and pushing the glorification of martyrdom in battle.
"The task of the Ministry of National Education is to teach every element in the right way," said Turkish Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz.
"The real meaning of jihad is loving our country, homeland and to act accordingly in order to achieve national unity and togetherness.
"Our ministry made a very good decision," AKP party member Ahmet Hamdi Camli said in support of the government's decision to place the emphasis on jihad. "If prayers are religion's tent pole, then jihad is the tent itself."
The AKP, short for AK Parti, or the Justice and Development Party, is headed by Erdoğan.
The last IMPACT-se report was in 2016, and educational materials have radicalized since then, the organization's CEO, Marcus Sheff, noted. "President Erdoğan fired 21,000 teachers and arrested hundreds more after the failed coup of the same year."
IMPACT-se has continuously reported on the presence and encouragement of hate, anti-Israel sentiments, and calls for violence in the textbooks supplied by United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Additionally, the curricula presents a bizarre paradox of showing respect for the Hebrew language and the idea of a Jewish civilization, while describing Jews as "infidels" and demonizing Israel.
Textbooks describe the Gaza Strip as the "biggest open air prison" in the world, the report shows, emphasizing the victimhood of Palestinians and forging an emotional connection to their cause without providing the full picture.
This exists alongside repeated pushes for coexistence between the two national bodies.
Another cause for concern is the designation of the Kurdish separatist group, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) as terrorists. The Kurds in Turkey are an ethnic minority that has been facing religious persecution for years.
"School books have been weaponized in Erdoğan’s attempts to Islamize Turkish society and to hark back to a nostalgic age of Turkish domination," added Sheff. "We note increased demonization of Israel and antisemitic aspersions that must make Turkish-Jewish school students feel unsafe."


Tags Gaza Turkey education kurds unrwa Anti-Israel kurdistan Anti-Zionism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation shows its problems go beyond just Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Demanding Israeli Arabs' gratitude is hypocritical - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israeli ex-generals battle over the Iran deal - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by