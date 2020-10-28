The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Saeb Erekat's legacy in 'his own words' - PMW

In his demands about how peace should be reached and his acceptance of terrorism as legitimate, Erekat's legacy may be one of preventing a Palestinian Israeli peace rather than fostering it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 12:52
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference following his meeting with foreign diplomats, in Ramallah, West Bank January 30, 2019 (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference following his meeting with foreign diplomats, in Ramallah, West Bank January 30, 2019
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat's battle with coronavirus has turned attention to what his legacy will be should he die. Erkat is hospitalized at Hadassah University Medical Center, and his condition is reportedly worsening. Though he is touted as a peacemaker, his legacy is one of support for and whitewashing of terror, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).
Erkat's support for groups widely recognized as terrorist organizations stems from his belief that these organizations are fighting for freedom, and so their actions, including murder and attacks on civilians, must not be considered terror, according to PMW.
“The Palestinian people's struggle is meant to achieve freedom, independence, and the end of the occupation, settlement, collective punishments, and war crimes, and it is forbidden for anyone and any party that relies on international law and the international bodies to describe this struggle as terror,” Erkat told the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida in January.
Erkat has maintained this stance on organizations that are widely accepted as terrorist organizations, including Hamas. "Hamas is a Palestinian movement, which never was and never will be a terrorist movement,” Erekat told Al-Hayat Al-Jadida in 2014.
In 2017, Erkat told the daily that “The Palestinian people is implementing its legal right to defend itself against the war crimes that the occupation authority Israel is committing against it through an occupation that has continued for five decades... [the Hamas Movement] are an inseparable part of the Palestinian people and its struggle against the occupation."
During the October 2015 wave of stabbing attacks of Israeli civilians by Palestinians known as the Knife Intifada, Erekat accused Israeli security forces of executions and collective punishments saying, "The Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people still continues, through summary executions and collective punishments."
Erekat claimed that Palestinians were simply protecting themselves, according to PMW, saying that, "we are protecting ourselves with the bodies of our sons and daughters, because Israel does not protect itself, but rather its crimes, occupation and settlement."
The Palestinian negotiator has supported ideas that are stumbling blocks for peace with Israel, according to Palestinian Media Watch. His support of a right of return for Palestinians and demand that Israel "retreat to the '1967' borders" are among ideas that PMW says prevent peace agreements from moving forward.
He also spoke out against normalization between Israel and Arab countries saying, "normalization with the Israeli occupation constitutes a knife in the back, permitting [the spilling] of Palestinian blood... Today we recalled that there are three decisions that were made at the Arab Summit conferences in the past – in Jordan, Baghdad, and Cairo – that determined that the Arab states will cut their ties with any state that recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and transfers its embassy to it. This must be implemented."
Erekat called normalization agreements an attempt by Israel to control resources saying, "One wonders, what is the UAE’s interest in taking a step such as this? Especially in light of the fact that Israel’s leaders are not hiding their aspirations to take control of the Arab resources through so-called ‘normalization.’ Their position regarding the question of selling advanced American weapons to the UAE indicates that what they truly want is to take control of the region, control its resources, and expand their influence beyond the borders of Palestine to the wider Arab region.”
In his demands about how peace should be reached and his acceptance of terrorism as legitimate, PMW finds that Erekat's legacy may be one of preventing a Palestinian Israeli peace rather than fostering it.
Palestinian Media Watch is a non-profit research institute that completes "in-depth research of Palestinian society" and "reports on the Palestinian Authority's promotion and glorification of terror," according to the organization's website.


Tags Palestinian Authority Peace saeb erekat palestine israel peace talks Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Confront Erdogan By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by