Saudi-Iran tensions increase as King condemns Tehran

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman called for the international community to take a firm stance against Iran. The remarkable speech seeks to confront the Iranian regime’s threats to international peace and security, he said. He also argued that appeasement would not work with Iran. Iranian media and officials slammed Riyadh’s comments. What is driving the sudden decision for Saudi Arabia to speak up more strongly from the highest level about Iran’s threats, and what are Iran’s likely responses? The speech was aimed at the United National General Assembly and comes in the wake of the UAE and Bahrain agreeing to normalization with Israel. The decision by regional states to begin a new round of relations with Israel is seen as part of a wider regional strategic consensus that is linked to Riyadh’s own support for its allies working with Israel. Saudi Arabia has been threatened by Iran for decades and Iran has increased its rhetoric against Saudi Arabia and Riyadh’s Gulf allies in recent years. Iran regularly condemns these states, arguing they have betrayed the Palestinian cause and work with Israel and the US. Iran views the US as a great evil and has vowed to “resist” the US and Israel. This “resistance” takes the form of attacks across the Middle East. Houthi rebels in Yemen. Iran provides drone and ballistic missile technology. Iran also used 25 drones and cruise missiles to attack Saudi Arabia last September. That means that the king’s comments are basically a one-year anniversary of the attack on Abqaiq. That attack was unprecedented and was an act of war. However Saudi Arabia acted with restraint. Riyadh has acted with less restraint in Yemen, having intervened in 2015 in the conflict. Now Saudi Arabia wants that war to end. Now it has shifted to demand more action on Iran. Riyadh’s comments come as Iran is working more closely with Russia and China to get around US sanctions. Iran also is waiting for an arms embargo to expire. The US says Iran is working with North Korea to develop longer range missiles. Iran has rapidly expanded its drone and missile arsenal in recent years. It says that it makes most of its weapons locally and will soon export arms. Yet financially Iran is pressured by the US. Riyadh is concerned that an emboldened Iran, freedom from the arms embargo, could conduct more attacks. Iran has used proxies in Iraq and Yemen to strike Riyadh, and Saudi Arabia judges that this could get worse. It could also get worse because Iran and Turkey look to be coordinating actions in some areas of the region, especially against Israel. In addition there are allegations that Qatar may even be funneling money now to the Houthis in Yemen. Recent coverage has accused Qatar of financing drones in Yemen. Saudi Arabia led the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to break relations with Qatar in 2017. Saudi Arabis is contrasting its policies with Iran’s. "We in the Kingdom, based on our position in the Islamic world, assume a special and historical responsibility, which is to protect our tolerant Islamic belief from attempts to distort terrorist organizations and extremist groups," the king said. King Salman also said Hezbollah should be disarmed and called for Libya peace talks. Turkey has been illegally arming Tripoli-based forces in Libya. He also spoke with strong support of peace with Israel, but wanted to see the Arab peace plan of the early 2000s as the basis of that peace. Iran condemned Riyadh. "The Saudi regime's support and alignment with the United States in continuing the failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran, trying to expand relations with the occupying Zionist regime and ransoming billions of dollars to others from the pockets of the people of that country,” an Iranian statement said. Saudi Arabia appears to be seeking to pre-empt more Iranian aggression by warning about Iran’s role in the region. This is also a message to Saudi Arabia’s allies that they are on the right path in terms of openness to Israel and confronting Iranian aggression. The main challenge for Saudi Arabia will be to confront an Iranian asymmetric attack, like the one on Abqaiq, or one from Yemen and Iraq. Saudi Arabia also wants to be clear prior to the US election on where it stands. In the US criticism of Saudi Arabia has increased in recent years amid partisan divides on foreign policy. This means that whereas the US was once a close ally of Riyadh in the 1990s, there are now more calls for being more cold to Riyadh in US policy or withdrawing more from the Middle East. This policy shift received more headwind during the Obama administration and the Trump administration reversed things, returning to a close relationship with Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is showing it is not hedging its bets, but wants more close work with the US and also other allies in the region, such as Egypt and the UAE. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Iran’s goal is to try to embarrass Saudi Arabia and its allies through using weapons like drones or missiles and exporting those weapons to groups in Iraq and Yemen and elsewhere. Iran wants to undermine Saudi Arabia’s traditional role in Lebanon and elsewhere. Similarly Turkey wants to do the same by displacing Saudi Arabia as a leader of the Islamic world. This is why Turkey has changed Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque and vowed to “liberate Al-Aqsa.” Saudi Arabia’s speech at the UN and calls to confront Iran seeks to restore its leadership and draw a line of clarity around Iran’s destabilizing actions. Iran wants to undermine Riyadh and show it can strike at Saudi Arabia’s allies, but it is concerned about US reactions if it harms civilians or US military personnel. The calculations before the US election will include these concerns by Tehran not to provoke the US and give the Trump administration an excuse to strike at Iran or its proxies.Iran has threatened Riyadh in recent years by arming the