Senior American general to visit Israel in light of looming Iranian attack

The commander of the United States Army’s Central Command, General Michael Erik Kurilla, will arrive in Israel on Thursday for coordination talks on preparing for a possible attack by Iran.

This visit comes in light of Israel’s alleged strike that killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards general Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Damascus last week, Israeli officials said.

General Kurilla will meet with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant against the backdrop of the joint preparation of the US and Israel against an Iranian attack using ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles against targets in Israel, which may further escalate the conflict in the region.

Senior Israeli officials said that Israel is also preparing for the scenario of an unprecedented missile attack from Iranian territory. In such a case, Israel is expected to respond with its own attack against Iran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Israel made a mistake when it killed Iranian General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC in Syria and Lebanon. Lieutenant General Michael Kurilla testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to become Commander of Central Command during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

“Israel should be punished and pay a price for its mistakes,” Khamenei said.

Gallant said on Wednesday, during a visit to an Iron Dome battery in northern Israel, that “those who try to attack us will encounter a strong defense, and immediately afterward, a powerful response on the ground.”

Israeli and American defense officials consult on looming Iran attack

In recent days, Israeli and American officials have held a series of consultations at all levels to prepare for an Iranian response, senior officials from both countries said.

On Monday, Gallant spoke with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin about the recent Iranian threats. On Tuesday, there was a conversation on the subject between Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A senior Israeli official said that Israel emphasized to the US that it could help reduce the Iranian attack by conveying discreet yet public warning messages to the Iranians, as well as through displays of military force in the region.

Israel and the US have increased their coordination in recent days regarding missile and UAV defense in the region in anticipation of a possible Iranian attack, the Israeli official said.

US President Biden sent a public warning message to Iran during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan at the White House and said that the United States will help Israel defend itself against Iran.

“Our commitment to Israel’s security is an ironclad commitment,” stated Biden.

An American security official refused to comment on Kurilla’s visit to Israel, saying that he would not comment on trips by senior officers for security reasons.