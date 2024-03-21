CentCom Chief in the dark about Israel's Rafah plans

Members of the House Committee on Middle East and Africa pressed Defense Department officials on Israel's war conduct during a two-hour long hearing Thursday morning on Capitol Hill, with party lines evident in questioning.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin questioned Central Command Army Gen. Michael Kurilla about his communication with his Israeli counterparts on the impending invasion of Rafah and humanitarian efforts.

Kurilla testified that he has asked Israel for its Rafah civilian evacuation plans which have not yet been provided to him.

"What I do know is what they've told me, is they are not going to take action until they have the ability to protect the civilians and move them out of the area. I don't think they have finalized the plan for that. Until they do I am not aware of their current plans to be able to do the civilian harm mitigation for Rafah," Kurilla said. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, March 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Slotkin highlighted Kurilla's extensive military resume and noted previous US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan where humanitarian efforts were provided amid ongoing efforts to hunt down al Qadea and other forces.

Kurilla stops short of answering Slotkin

Kurilla said he thinks Israel is conscious of the civilian harm, but stopped short of answering Slotkin's question if Israel is doing everything in their power to maintain as little civilian harm as possible.

Slotkin asked Kurilla what his understanding was of the military endgame in Gaza.

"I think they are still working on that," Kurilla said.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, then questioned Dr. Celeste Wallander, the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs.

Gallagher asked Wallander if she believes the IDF holds themselves to a high moral and ethical standard like the US, to which she said yes.

Wallander also told Gallagher she believes it to be true that Israel does not target civilians and that Israel takes steps to avoid civilian casualties. Wallander said she is not aware of any evidence that Israel is violating international law.

"Hamas does not care about human life, including the civilians in Gaza Correct. Worse, Hamas exploits others' concern for civilian life by placing their capabilities and their fighters protected by human shields," Wallander said.

Wallander said the administration fully supports Israel's goal of destroying Hamas' ability to conduct another operation like on October 7.