The fruits of peace, crafting our own neighborhood

My personal view is that even though peace treatments are signed between nations, true peace will always reside between people.Indeed, true leaders will be the ones with the courage to set the path to create a better future for their peoples but at the end of the day it is up to each of us to cultivate relationships and to lower the barriers to achieve companionship, trust and eventually friendship.
One of the catalysts to enhance these processes is the common appreciation we have to entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology through which all of us wish to improve the lives of our children, families, and nations.
It is not a secret that generations of people’s minds were biased by hatred which served as an engine to promote conflict and instability in the Middle Eastern region. Today it is up to us to form alliances and join hands in pursuing together ventures that are aimed to achieve innovation and prosperity. By doing this together, I believe that step by step we will learn to appreciate each other, better understand how to collaborate, improve our interaction, learn to truly appreciate and respect each other and pave together the path to success.
Hence, cross boarder investments and especially in promoting innovation is a key tool to create common goals, solidarity, and eventually true friendships between large groups of our societies. These fortunate people would then act as ambassadors spreading around the seeds and fruits of peace to hit roots and flourish in the hearts and minds of more and more of our peoples, eliminating past patterns of hostility and crafting a neighborhood of friends and partners where a long overdue vision of peace and prosperity will become a reality shared by all.The writer works for Noveto Systems, Ltd. He will be attending the Global Investment Forum on June 2. Learn more.
