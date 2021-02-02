Turkey’s far-right government bashes gay rights, student protests

Turkey’s far-right ruling AKP Party slammed gay rights protests and slandered LGBT youth in comments on Monday that led to the arrest of people at Istanbul’s prominent Bogazici University.Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who has in the past compared Israel to Nazi Germany and frequently lashes out at Europe, the US, and other countries – slammed “LGBT youth” and claimed the future of Turkey belonged to his AKP Party and its youth, who are in touch with the “glorious past.” Erdogan’s attack on gay rights is the latest in the increasingly authoritarian trend of the country which has arrested thousands for critiquing the government. Turkey is the world’s largest jailor of journalists and almost no criticism of the government or ruling party is allowed. People are prosecuted for tweets or comments opposing war, or even for calling politicians “bald.” Ankara frequently alleges that any dissidents are “terrorists,” jailing people for decades for expressing dissent. One of the last places where people were willing to protest was at Bogazici University, which the government has tried to control. Dozens were detained Monday at a crackdown on student protests. It appears that any protest is now illegal in Turkey.Gay rights and pride marches, which used to be normal in the country, are now almost all banned or met with police violence. The government’s homophobia and anti-gay comments are now normal, with the president slandering “LGBT youth” and accusing them of “vandalism.” France24 noted that “homosexuality has been legal throughout modern Turkey's history. But gay people often face harassment, and LGBT events – including Istanbul Pride – have been blocked under Erdogan. Turkey was hit by a wave of student protests last month after Erdogan appointed a loyalist as the head of Bogazici University.” Up to 159 students have been detained. Human rights groups have remained relatively silent about Turkey’s crackdown on journalists, dissidents, students and now gay rights activists. The homophobic comments made by Erdogan, part of his rising hate rhetoric against minorities, has not met with the kind of condemnation that is usually reserved for these kinds of comments.
It is unclear how Turkey and its regime are able to also silence human rights groups, or at least reduce their critique.For instance, while Amnesty International highlighted protests in Poland over the weekend and Human Rights Watch has highlighted protests in India, it is unclear if they will release a statement about the attacks on "LGBT youth" in Turkey by the government and the president, or the arrests of protesters by police. One of the few regional media outlets to cover the attacks on gay rights in Turkey was Rudaw in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.Erdogan once supported gay rights: more than two decades ago. Now that has changed.