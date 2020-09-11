The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UAE, Egypt congratulate Bahrain and Israel on normalization

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he appreciates the "important step" of Israel and Bahrain establishing diplomatic relations.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 21:15
Kingdom of Bahrain flag (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Kingdom of Bahrain flag
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry congratulated Bahrain and Israel on their decision to establish full diplomatic relations, ministry spokeswoman Hend al-Otaiba said on Twitter on Friday.
The move will contribute to regional stability and prosperity, the statement said. Bahrain on Friday became the second Gulf country after the UAE to strike an agreement to normalize relations with Israel.
Nabeel Al-Hamer, media advisor to the king of Bahrain, said on Friday that Bahrain normalizing relations with Israel affirms that a fair and lasting peace is the best way to guarantee Palestinian rights.
Egypt's president on Friday said he appreciates the "important step" of Israel and Bahrain establishing diplomatic relations.
The agreement, announced on Friday, would help establish "stability and peace in the Middle East, in a way that achieves a just and permanent settlement of the Palestinian issue," President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Twitter.
Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, President Donald Trump said on Friday, a dramatic move aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.
Trump tweeted out the news after he spoke by phone to both Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.
Trump also tweeted: "Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!"
"This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East," the United States, Bahrain and Israel said in a joint statement.
"Opening direct dialog and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region," it said.
Netanyahu said the agreement marks a "new era of peace."
"For many long years, we invested in peace, and now peace will invest in us, will bring about truly major investments in Israel's economy - and that is very important," Netanyahu said in a video statement.


