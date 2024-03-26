US announces additional sanctions against Houthi financier

The US State Department announced on Tuesday additional sanctions against Iran-backed Houthi financier Sa'id al-Jamal, whose network provides funding and transportation of weapons for the terrorist group.

Tuesday's designation is the sixth round of sanctions since the end of 2023 targeting al-Jamal's extensive network, according to a statement from the State Department.

"We call on the international maritime community to take additional steps to prevent the abuse of global energy markets by terrorist groups like the IRGC-QF, the Houthis, and Hezbollah," the statement said. "We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to target those who ship illicit cargo to benefit terrorist groups."

According to a statement, the Treasury Department previously sanctioned al-Jamal in 2021.

"Sa’id al-Jamal, an Iran-based Houthi financial supporter, directs a network of front companies and vessels that smuggle Iranian fuel, petroleum products, and other commodities to customers throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. A significant portion of the revenue generated from these sales is directed through a complex international network of intermediaries and exchange houses to the Houthis in Yemen," the Treasury Department said in 2021. Armed Houthi followers ride on the back of a pick-up truck during a parade in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to show support to Houthi strikes on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in Sanaa, Yemen January 29, 2024. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

A way for Iran to avoid sanctions

"This revenue helps fund the destabilizing regional activities of the Houthis, IRGC-QF, and others, including Hezbollah. Sa’id al-Jamal’s network has generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue through the sale of Iranian commodities to those willing to evade sanctions. Sa’id al-Jamal also maintains connections to Hezbollah and has worked with the group to send millions of dollars to support the Houthis."