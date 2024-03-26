US announces additional sanctions against Houthi financier

The US State Department announced on Tuesday additional sanctions against Iran-backed Houthi financier Sa'id al-Jamal, whose network provides funding and transportation of weapons for the terrorist group.
Tuesday's designation is the sixth round of sanctions since the end of 2023 targeting al-Jamal's extensive network, according to a statement from the State Department.
"We call on the international maritime community to take additional steps to prevent the abuse of global energy markets by terrorist groups like the IRGC-QF, the Houthis, and Hezbollah," the statement said. "We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to target those who ship illicit cargo to benefit terrorist groups."
According to a statement, the Treasury Department previously sanctioned al-Jamal in 2021.
"Sa’id al-Jamal, an Iran-based Houthi financial supporter, directs a network of front companies and vessels that smuggle Iranian fuel, petroleum products, and other commodities to customers throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. A significant portion of the revenue generated from these sales is directed through a complex international network of intermediaries and exchange houses to the Houthis in Yemen," the Treasury Department said in 2021.
A way for Iran to avoid sanctions
"This revenue helps fund the destabilizing regional activities of the Houthis, IRGC-QF, and others, including Hezbollah. Sa’id al-Jamal’s network has generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue through the sale of Iranian commodities to those willing to evade sanctions. Sa’id al-Jamal also maintains connections to Hezbollah and has worked with the group to send millions of dollars to support the Houthis."