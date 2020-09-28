US faces crossroads in Iraq with threat of embassy closure

Three years after the US refused to back an independence referendum in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and sided with Baghdad the Americans may be relocating what is left of their personnel in Iraq to the Kurdish region near the city of Erbil. This is because the US has now thrown down the gauntlet with Iranian-backed groups in Iraq: Stop the attacks on US forces and installations, or the US will leave the embassy. In the last week Iraq has been roiled by more attacks on the US. After the White House warned Iran against its ballistic missile threats, Iran sought to pressure the US through emphasizing US setbacks at the UN. Russia and China joined Tehran in mocking Washington. At the same time the head of Iran’s IRGC Aerospace unit, Amir Hajizadeh, said that Iran had a robust indigenous production line of missiles. Iran has shown more and more local missiles off in recent years, alongside drones and other weapons, including new unmanned military vehicles. On September 23 and 24 the US upped their patrols in Syria with a new shipment of six Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Meanwhile Iran sought to put its hands on eastern Iraq near the Kurdistan region in the north, ostensibly to stop smuggling. The US, flexing its muscles, said that for the first time in two and a half years it conducted airstrikes from a 5th Fleet aircraft carrier, in support of anti-ISIS operations. Elliot Abrams, US Special Envoy for Iran issues, said the US would announce new sanctions on Iran. In Iraq the Iraqi leadership, including Muqtada al-Sadr, condemned recent attacks on a British diplomatic convoy. Hadi al-Amiri’s Fatah Alliance, which is close to Iran, also said it opposed the attack. But there were more rocket and explosive (IED) attacks anyway in the works. While US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed off on warning to Iraq that the US could evacuate its embassy in an unprecedented move to pressure Iraq to stop the attacks, Iraq’s foreign minister Fuad Hussein went to Iran for consultations. Iran pressured Iraq to remove US forces. In Lebanon Iran also advised Hezbollah to stand strong against a French initiative. Iran was gambling it could get the US out of Iraq and France out of Lebanon’s politics at the same time. This is Iran’s game amid US-Iraq strategic dialogue. Since January the US has withdrawn from eight facilities in Iraq. In addition the US has carried out airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias that target US facilities. The last airstrike was in March. In the last week the successor to IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani, a man named Ismael Ghaani, travelled to Karbala according to video published at Iran’s Mehr news. The goal of the video was to show that even as the US pressured Iraq, the Iranian hand could be wherever it wants in Iraq. The next day, September 27, Iran showed off a massive exhibition of new weapons, including an unmanned vehicle and missiles hidden inside shipping containers. More displays would come, with a plethora of missiles being showcased. The aim was to show that Iran was ready to face the Americans. At the same time US sources circulated information online that Washington feared an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad. Sadr moved to encourage a committee to investigate the rocket attacks. Dallah al-Fayyadh agreed. The Prime Minister in Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi also appeared to agree. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });However pro-Iran groups were seeking to capitalize on the US moves. Qais Khazali, once a US detainee at Camp Cropper, urged for militia groups to let the US leave. Khazali’s Asaib Ahl al-Haq said Iraq should not investigate the rocket attacks on the US. While Khazali was giving this explanation another pro-Iranian militia head, AKram al-Kaabi of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, also said that its missile arsenal was ready, an implication it could strike at the US. The same day there was an IED attack on a convoy carrying equipment to the US in Babil province and a second attack near Hillah. This was followed by another attack on September 28 against a logistics convoy in southern Baghdad. Clearly the pro-Iran militias that carry out the near daily attacks have advance knowledge of where they are. The drivers are rarely harmed, indicating they don’t want casualties.Some good news from Iraq came on September 28 with news that Iraq would import electricity from Jordan and that the US ambassador had said the US still supports Iraq’s war against Islamic State. US forces are in Iraq to fight ISIS, however they have are being drawn down to just a few thousand from 5,000. Convoys for US facilities have been attacked by IEDs on July 23, August 3, 9, 23, 26, September 2, 3, 5, 7, 15, 18, 21, 27, 28 and rockets fired on July 24, 27, 28, 30, 31, August 3, 5, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 28, 29, 30, September 6, 7, 10, 15, 16 and 20. This is what has caused the US to finally say Iraq needs to stop the attacks. Kadhimi had sought to stop them with a raid on Kataib Hezbollah in June and now he once again wants to do something. However Iran is constantly waiting in the wings urging him not to via various messages and pressures.