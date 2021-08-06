The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Why was a British security guard on the ship Iran attacked? - analysis

While piracy has declined, maritime security contractors continued to ensure pirates did not hijack vessels. Now, commercial vessels and security contractors face a new threat.

By MICHAEL STARR  
AUGUST 6, 2021 12:32
The Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime that was attacked off Oman coast as seen in Cape Town, South Africa, January 2, 2016 in this picture obtained from ship tracker website, MarineTraffic.com. (photo credit: JOHAN VICTOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime that was attacked off Oman coast as seen in Cape Town, South Africa, January 2, 2016 in this picture obtained from ship tracker website, MarineTraffic.com.
(photo credit: JOHAN VICTOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
 An alleged Iranian drone struck the ship Mercer Street near Oman on July 30, killing two crewmen including a British security guard. However security personnel were not present on the vessel to protect it from Iranian attacks, but from piracy. 
According to the BBC, the security contractor, Adrian Underwood, was a British army veteran of distinguished service, working for UK-based firm Ambrey. Ambrey is one of many companies that secures commercial vessels, and is part of a larger security industry that gained prominence in the wake of a surge of modern piracy.
“There was an initial peak in the 1990s and then another major peak around the year 2010,”  Dr. Jan Osburg, a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation, told The Jerusalem Post. The latter “is where the modern interest in piracy, and counter-piracy as well, comes from.”
The surge in piracy largely emanated from Somalia, starting in response to state and private actors in Somali waters.
“There was a lot of illegal fishing in Somali waters, especially Yemeni fishers and other neighboring countries, and the country didn’t have a strong central government,” Abdi Yusuf, a counter-terrorism expert based in Nairobi, told the Post. “The fishing community started to take up arms and defend their waters.”
 
Once the unofficial coast guard began to seize vessels, “they realized it's an opportunity and they should take advantage of it. They captured one ship at the beginning and they were paid,” explained Yusuf. It was “ worth doing business and they continued.”
Entrepreneurial pirate lords arose, who would fund voyages for a cut. Pirates organized, and armed with AK-47s, RPGs and skiffs. 
The pirates communicated through satellite phones “while pretending to be fishermen,” said Yusuf. They would gather intelligence on their targets, and once they had “all the necessary information, they carried out a surprise attack and captured the ship.”
The pirates would use ladders to latch onto boats and board. Ships with low decks were easiest for boarding. Once under their command, the pirates would ransom crew, cargo, and vessel. 
When captains began to avoid the Somali coast they converted trawlers to be “motherships” for their skiffs, extending their range.
Piracy was as lucrative to pirates, but cost the global economy billions of dollars.
While piracy in the region “has gone down significantly, it was basically... seven years of being a big problem and that measures were taken, including having private security contractors,” said Osburg.  
Security firms popped up to address the problem, recruiting veterans as security. This not only included British and American veterans, but Israelis as well. Several firms were essentially Israeli, though often UK-based. 
Teams of 3-6 would meet commercial ships at the edge of the high risk areas, loading small arms from floating armories. Often it was enough to show weapons to send pirates looking for easier targets.
“If somebody starts shooting at you from on board the boat you tend to turn around and try to hijack another ship,” said Osburg. “No commercial ship with an armed security detachment on board has ever been successfully hijacked.”
Together with contractors, the shipping companies also developed defenses for ships.
“Other measures have been taken as well,” said Osburg. “For example putting barbed wire along the ships to make it more difficult to board.”
Often vessels would electrify the wire, and set seawater-spraying hoses to repel climbers. Still others -- to bolster deterrence or fake security presence -- would build scarecrows.
Commercial ships would use maneuvers to protect themselves such as “convoys or staying close to...Navy warships,” explained Osburg.
Contractors were far from the sole reason for the decline in piracy. “The navies of Europe and the US, mostly, have had several warships in critical areas, especially off the Horn of Africa.”
While piracy has declined, maritime security contractors continued to ensure pirates did not hijack vessels. 
Now, commercial vessels and security contractors face a new threat. Underwood was killed by an alleged Iranian drone. August 4, the tanker Asphalt Princess was hijacked by armed Iranians.
 
“If there is a state actor or state actor equivalent...That's a completely different ballgame.” Said Osburg. “Your handful of guys with M-16s are not going to be able to do much against that.”  
Osburg explained that there were legal and “potential political and diplomatic challenges that may arise from a ship defending itself against a country like Iran,” which “would say was a...lawful boarding attempt” and as a result, contractors likely wouldn’t be allowed to engage.
“The maritime security industry needs to be vigilant, ready to do everything they can in order to safeguard the safety, the security and the freedom of navigation,” Said Yusuf. “They need to be prepared...to tackle the Iranian threat.”


Tags Iran Terrorism Ship Pirates drone Gulf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett can liberate Israel from haredi chains on religion - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Amotz Asa-El

Artem Dolgopyat's plight highlights Israel's golden double standard

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by