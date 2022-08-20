The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Must
 
INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED Belgian-born cartoonist Michel Kichka contributes to a tribute to late pioneering illustrator Shmuel Katz. (photo credit: MICHEL KICHKA)
INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED Belgian-born cartoonist Michel Kichka contributes to a tribute to late pioneering illustrator Shmuel Katz. (photo credit: MICHEL KICHKA)
The annual Jerusalem Outline Festival returns to Israel's capital
By BARRY DAVIS  
AUGUST 20, 2022 18:44

Jerusalem has been called many things, and described in numerous ways, over the millennia of its troubled and colorful existence, but linear is probably not one of them. Then again, there are lines all over the place. One could cite those that delineate the famed Jerusalem building facing stone or, perhaps a little whimsically, the tracks of the light rail that traverse the length of Jaffa Road.

Considering the primary location of the annual Outline Festival, the latter are a more pertinent urban element, as the sixth edition of the illustration- and words-based artistic event takes place in the city, from August 17-23.

What happens in the Jerusalem Outline Festival?

As has become traditional since the festival’s inception, leading illustrators, animators, designers and multidisciplinary artists will unfurl their creations at various spots along Jaffa Road, as well as several slightly more distant venues, taking in a vast array of aesthetics, ideas and styles in the process. 

All told, Jerusalemites and visitors to these parts will be able to view 14 al fresco solo and group exhibitions, free of charge, as Outline adds even more color to a city that comprises a uniquely multihued, multilayered human and cultural mosaic. There will also be live shows, workshops for kids and adults, lectures, and a bunch of other events for culture consumers and others just looking for a fun day out.

The festival is overseen by the Beta art gallery on Jaffa Road, near Mahaneh Yehuda, and its director Ofira Levanon, with noted illustrator Noa Kelner serving as artistic director, under the aegis of the Jerusalem Municipality and with the support of the Jerusalem Foundation.

DOR COHEN returns to his army days when he frequently traversed the underpass between the bus station and the Yitzhak Navon Train Station, where his work is currently on display. (credit: DOR COHEN) DOR COHEN returns to his army days when he frequently traversed the underpass between the bus station and the Yitzhak Navon Train Station, where his work is currently on display. (credit: DOR COHEN)

As festivals go – and there seems to be literally hundreds of them going on around the country during the year – Outline is one of the more visually arresting and intriguing of them. With shows strategically positioned practically everywhere along the city’s principal artery, it is possible to roam the main thoroughfare, side streets and alleyways that lead off from Jaffa Road, taking in the artists’ colorful and alluring works. 

You might be on your way somewhere, or just be moseying around checking out the urban scene. At its most basic level, the Outline spread makes for an attractive and eye-opening experience.

An attractive and eye-opening Jerusalem experience

Each festival program follows a particular theme, and this year’s subject is “Chazarot,” which could translate as “repetition” or “return.” That leaves the artists with plenty of scope for creative and intellectual maneuver, and they appear to have taken full advantage of the thematic leeway. The cyclic substratum to the exhibitions meanders every which way, as the illustrators and wordsmiths explore the margins and seams of the topic. The festival also tends to look at interfaces between illustrative and textual spheres.

THAT IS evident in some of the exhibits in the “Time After Time” show that occupies the pedestrian tunnel between the bus station and the Yitzhak Navon Train Station, curated by Gilad Seliktar. Seliktar opted for an interesting riff on the idea of repetition. He asked the six participants, all graduates of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design’s department of visual communication where, incidentally, the curator serves as a lecturer, to produce two readings of the same place. 

One interpretation was to be an instinctive take, the result of a brief peek at the spot. The other was to be the result of a lengthy considered observation of the milieu, evoking a layered narrative.

Seliktar’s curatorship is also a thematically apt development. “I was responsible for an exhibition in the underpass last year too,” he chuckles. “I knew the place and I was intrigued by the fact that there are two sides, two walls, to the tunnel.” 

That, he feels, offers fertile ground for a double-take approach. “You might focus more on a particular side, depending on the direction you’re coming from. And, on the way back, you’ll probably take more notice of the other side. Being familiar with the space, from last year, gave me an advantage this year.”

First, he had to settle on a name for the exhibition. “As soon as I’d decided on ‘Time After Time,’ things fell into place,” he says. “After that, I could ask the artists to return to the same place, and they could take the theme in any direction they wanted.” That could take on tangible form or follow more emotional or cerebral lines. 

“They could return to the same place along their own timeline, in their own mind, or in their own memory.”

That comes through palpably, for example, in the brace of illustrations by Peled. “The Second Lebanon War broke out in 2006,” she recalls. “My family and I live at Misgav near Karmiel, although we spent most of the war at my grandmother’s house in Zichron Ya’acov. That was the summer before I entered sixth grade.”

When a truce was achieved, Peled and her family returned home and witnessed some of the scars inflicted by the war on the area. Two years ago, images of what she saw as an 11-year-old came flooding back as, in one illustration, she relates the events and her feelings at the time. 

In the second work, she returns to the here-and-now, looking at the new neighborhood that has sprung up in the interim, papering over the damage inflicted by rockets launched from the North 16 years earlier. The pictorial and textual aspects of both works pull on the heartstrings and convey a sense of touching reminiscence.

THE PING-pong dynamic between the image of a fleeting moment, and the portrayal of a narrative continuum reminded Seliktar of an important juncture in the French avant-garde movement of the early 1960s. “This put me in mind of the film La Jetée, by [French multidisciplinary artist] Chris Marker,” he notes. Movement, and relating to the absence and acceleration thereof, can produce compelling visual and aesthetic results.

“It is a movie which is completely made up of still photography,” Seliktar explains. “There is the element of traveling through time, and also memory. The whole film is frames, with narration, that change at a repetitive rate. After a while, the speed gradually picks up, until you see movement.” 

That has the effect of transforming the base format and it is something, Seliktar feels, that informs “Time After Time” too. “I thought that if we see a moment frozen in time, and then in movement, that creates a situation in which the relationship between the moments changes.”

It is also impacted by the fact that the observers of “Time After Time” will also view the works while they are moving unless, that is, they decide to linger a while and consider the illustrations from a more relaxed pose. 

Seliktar says there is a strong likelihood of the pictures stopping Jerusalemites in their tracks. “The works are 1.10 m. by 1.10 m., like giant comics frames. In a location like the tunnel, and with that size, that format has a lot of power. You get a completely different experience with dimensions like that. You experience it on various levels.”

With the benefit of hindsight, Seliktar says he is confident “Time After Time” will have the desired effect. “When I hung last year’s exhibition in the tunnel, I spent an hour there. I wanted to get a sense of the place. I saw how people stopped and looked at the illustrations. Suddenly the place took on a different ambiance with people stopping to look at something, something artistic, and with a story.” 

That changes the urban vibe, at least in a particular spot for a while. “People look at the works, continue on to work, or the shops or somewhere, and they take what they have seen with them. It creates a kind of dialogue.”

THE MILITARY side of life in this region also comes through in the pair of wordless works by Dor Cohen. In one picture, we see soldiers alighting from a bus, presumably on their way to their base, while the second illustration is divided into three sections, like comics frames, conveying a sense of the balance between military and civilian life. 

“I thought it was important to create something that relates to collective memory,” Cohen explains, “something that a lot of people can identify with and find their own story in there.”

For Cohen, the exhibition locale plays a part in his own military service narrative and, hence, in his artistic work. It also ties in with the festival theme. “I remember repeatedly traveling between the base and home during my army service, and that also connects with the position of the exhibition between the bus station and train station in Jerusalem. 

“The challenge for me [with this project] was creating a story that feels personal with regard to the characters in the illustration, which is also open to individual interpretation.”

OR SEGAL’S ‘Tower of Babel,’ in the ‘Time After Time’ exhibition, considers the benefits of collective and individual approaches. (credit: OR SEGAL) OR SEGAL’S ‘Tower of Babel,’ in the ‘Time After Time’ exhibition, considers the benefits of collective and individual approaches. (credit: OR SEGAL)

Referencing the soaring Jerusalem skyline with the Tower of Babel

It might be stretching things a little further than Or Segal intended, but her contribution to the exhibition may just reference the ever-soaring Jerusalem skyline. Her pair of illustrations feature a hodgepodge Tower of Babel with a quote from the relevant biblical passage. 

“It is a strange story, the Tower of Babel, which always, for me, prompts the question of why it appears in the Bible. Why doesn’t God want people to join forces? What can we do together and what separately, and what is the point at which we can reach heaven?”

Or Segal

“It is a strange story, the Tower of Babel, which always, for me, prompts the question of why it appears in the Bible,” Segal says. “Why doesn’t God want people to join forces? What can we do together and what separately, and what is the point at which we can reach heaven?” 

Perplexing quandaries indeed. “My work depicts a remote consideration of the tower, and then goes back to it and enters it,” Segal continues. “Discussing this with Gilad, the curator, we realized that the key to the work is my interpretation of the question of what the Tower of Babel looks like.” 

What it looks like is something like a run across the evolution of architecture over the centuries, with a plethora of styles and cultures woven into the motley delivery.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS to look out for, along the Outline route, include “White Noise,” curated by Limor Yossifon Goldman, which addresses the architectural evolution of the city head-on. 

The passage of time is referenced in “Lost,” curated by Naama Lahav, in which 65 illustrators from all over the country present their take on the concept of loss and being lost, and things we have found en route. And late Viennese-born illustrator Shmuel Katz, one of the pioneers of the field here who died in 2010 at age 83, is the subject of a well-deserved tribute called “Follow the Sun to Israel.”

Katz was responsible for adding his singular wit and deft aesthetics to several of Israel’s iconic cultural treasures, including Yigal Mosenson’s popular series of children’s tales Hasamba, Leah Goldberg’s Room for Rent and the eponymous tome of caricatures. The exhibition includes some of Katz’s own works, as well as contributions by the likes of famed cartoonist and illustrator Michel Kichka, Shir Ben-David and Aya Talshir. ❖

For more information: https://outlinejerusalem.com/?lang=en



Tags jaffa jerusalem culture festival art
MUST MORE:
MUST

First Israeli Comedy Festival celebrates satirist Ephraim Kishon

The festival, initiated by the Incubator Theater and members of the Kishon family, is due to run at seven venues across Jerusalem from August 21-27. 20/08/2022 18:46 PM
MUST

The annual Jerusalem Outline Festival returns to Israel's capital

The sixth edition of the illustration- and words-based artistic event takes place in Jerusalem, from August 17-23. 20/08/2022 18:44 PM
MUST

PLAY with art

Sitting down with celebrated visual artist Urs Fischer, currently presenting his first Israeli exhibition at the Tel Aviv Museum. 20/08/2022 18:43 PM
MUST

Nick Cave, the high priest of rock & roll, shines in Israel return

Either the world’s most popular cult artist or its most anonymous superstar, the 64-year-old Australian singer-songwriter has inherited the crown from Leonard Cohen as the high priest of rock & roll. 20/08/2022 00:03 AM
MUST

The biggest heist in Israeli history: The rare clocks robbery mystery

Visitors are welcome to join a tour at the Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem to hear the story of the theft and years-long investigation to solve it. 19/08/2022 23:53 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 12-18

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 14/08/2022 13:39 PM
MUST

Jerusalem's distinguished guests: The collector, his artist inspiration

California collector Irvin Ungar has arrived in Israel and will be giving free lectures on his "friend," Polish Jewish artist Arthur Szyk. 14/08/2022 11:22 AM
MUST

Israel's Docu.Text documentary film festival is back

Over five days, from August 14-18, the National Library will host the 2022 edition of Docu.Text for the last time. It's not out of business, just moving near the Knesset. 13/08/2022 16:07 PM
MUST

The International Jerusalem Puppet Festival returns for 2022

The alfresco curtain-raiser takes place in Liberty Bell Park, which is home to the new expansive and well-appointed Train Theater premises. 13/08/2022 16:07 PM
MUST

'Into The Light': Concert tribute to Nazi-persecuted composers

“Into the Light” will take place on August 11 (6 p.m.) at the Dan Wassong Auditorium of the Yitzhak Rabin Building on the Hebrew University’s Mount Scopus campus. 09/08/2022 12:25 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 5-11

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 09/08/2022 11:09 AM
MUST

Free Shakespeare performance returns to Jerusalem

The play will star 10 actors both native Israelis and English speakers from the general area of Jerusalem and farther. 06/08/2022 16:51 PM
MUST

‘Rocky Horror’ stage show is on its way to Israel

Doing the Time Warp in the Holy Land: This is the first time Rocky Horror will hold a stage production in Israel. 06/08/2022 16:49 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 29-August 4

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 30/07/2022 23:14 PM
MUST

Mekudeshet Festival Arkho project offers immersive take on music making

It must be difficult for artists who take the stage to completely immerse themselves in their work and remain unaffected by the ego-pumping response of the audience. 30/07/2022 20:51 PM
MUST

Award-winning 'Wolf of Baghdad' comes in Israel at Animax

Cartoonist Carol Isaacs, who often draws under the name Surreal McCoy, is set to bring the cinematic adaptation of her award-winning Wolf of Baghdad comic to Israel for the first time. 30/07/2022 17:24 PM
MUST

Tel Hai Master Classes return to the tranquility of Israel's Sde Boker

The latest program of one-on-one instruction, masterclasses and concerts kicks off on Sunday, July 31, and will continue for almost three weeks through to August 18. 30/07/2022 17:23 PM
MUST

Jerusalem's Blaze bar roars back to life

The first rock and gaming bar in Israel's capital is ablaze once more. 30/07/2022 11:12 AM
MUST INNOVATE

The Jerusalem Post and Women Entrepreneurs

The conference included a next-gen women entrepreneurs competition sponsored by the Luzzatto Group. 28/07/2022 22:33 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 22 – 28

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 23/07/2022 23:51 PM
MUST

Fourth time's the charm as Calexico returns to Israel

The American rustic rockers celebrate the post-pandemic life. 23/07/2022 16:17 PM
MUST LISTEN

Jimi Hendrix's Woodstock spirit renewed in Jerusalem

This Jerusalem-born rock musician made a name for himself for replicating the spirit, sound and technique, of one of the rock world’s true greats. 23/07/2022 16:17 PM
MUST

Third time's the charm: New York's LP tries again to come back to Israel

The Long-Island-born singer, known for her hit songs “Other People” and “Lost On You,” is touring in support of her newest album Churches. 23/07/2022 16:16 PM
MUST

Unlikely trio bring spirit, sound of Iraqi music to Confederation House

The threesome will take the stage at Confederation House on July 28 (8:30 p.m.) to strut their stuff – which will lean heavily on the Iraqi Arabic side of the musical genre tracks. 23/07/2022 04:19 AM
MUST

Jerusalem's best, family friendly activities

From indoor amusement parks to zoos to interactive museums, Jerusalem may just be Israel’s most kid-friendly city. A comprehensive guide for all the family. 22/07/2022 19:53 PM
MUST

Legendary Israeli music venue Levontin 7 marks 16 years with festival

The venerable Tel Aviv music venue celebrates with month-long slate of shows led by American saxophonist David Murray. 16/07/2022 16:15 PM
MUST

Great guests, great movies at the 39th Jerusalem Film Fest

Between the guests and the more than 200 films from more than 50 countries, this is looking to be one of the strongest festivals in years. 16/07/2022 16:15 PM
MUST

Pink Martini returns to Israel - must be seen to be believed

Audiences will get a chance to see what all the hoopla is about when Pink Martini returns to Israel next week for a show at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv, on July 18. 16/07/2022 02:03 AM
MUST

Paul Anka to bring Las Vegas revue to Israel

Anka’s show is slick and Las Vegas professional, and the singer knows what the crowd is there for. 16/07/2022 02:01 AM
MUST

Ayala Netzer’s exhibit launches Jerusalem Botanical Gardens gallery

Gaby Hamburg Fhima: “There is an oxymoronic mix here, between beauty and ugliness, pain and pleasure. All of that is deeply entrenched in her works.” 16/07/2022 01:59 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 15-21

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 15/07/2022 18:50 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 8-14

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 09/07/2022 21:55 PM
MUST

Hutzot Hayotzer: A celebration of art in the holy city of Jerusalem

This year, the festival will take place from August 15-27, enabling artists to display their wares and some of Israel’s top performers to entertain the crowds at Sultan’s Pool nearby. 09/07/2022 12:45 PM
MUST

A rhapsody of Freddie - Queen cover songs head to Israel

Marc Martel – bearing an uncanny vocal resemblance to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury – returns for two tribute shows 09/07/2022 05:53 AM
MUST

Buckle up for the return of the Pixies to Israel

This is the third visit to Israel for the Pixies. Its Holy Land debut came at a sold-out Bloomfield Stadium in Jaffa in 2014, and the band sold out two shows at the Caesarea Amphitheater in 2017. 05/07/2022 17:05 PM
MUST

Alt-J returns to Israel to headline Shuga Festival

Alt-J’s return to the country coincides with the 10th anniversary of their debut album An Awesome Wave 04/07/2022 20:10 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 1-7

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 02/07/2022 21:26 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Beer Festival (‘Ir Habira’) opens the capital’s summer season

“We wanted the Jerusalem Beer Festival to open the capital’s summer events season rather than close it,” said organizer Eli Giladi. 02/07/2022 16:35 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 24-30

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 24/06/2022 21:32 PM
MUST

Hebrew Book Week returns to Israel

Hebrew Book Week enables consumers to purchase books directly from publishers at discounted prices. Authors benefit since they do not have to sell books at the lower price that bookstores pay them. 24/06/2022 18:42 PM
MUST INNOVATE

Senior TV industry figures arrived in Tel Aviv to celebrate HOT's annual content & innovation event

28/02/2022 10:53 AM
MUST DRINK

New Jerusalem distillery uses science to make delicious drinks

Thinkers Distillery is the first distillery that will market its brands directly to customers exclusively online to provide a direct response to the end-user without any middleman. 22/02/2022 17:47 PM
MUST SEE

Jerry Seinfeld pays a visit to Jewish-American comedian Alex Edelman

Comedian Alex Edelman thanked Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld for coming to watch him perform. 20/02/2022 16:51 PM
MUST REMEMBER

Angel family donates campus in memory of fallen soldiers to Hebrew Reali School

Udi Angel was visibly moved at the signing ceremony marking the donation. 16/02/2022 16:14 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Jonathan Margie celebrates birthday in LA party with notable celebs

Jonathan Margie, who is in the US after signing on with Haim Saban's music group, celebrates his 22nd birthday this week. 15/02/2022 11:12 AM
MUST PARTY

Jewish fashion designer throws gargantuan birthday bash at the Plaza

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, the birthday celebrant, changed dresses 3 times at her decked out birthday bash. 15/02/2022 11:05 AM
MUST KNOW

Lior Suchard give charity performance for cancer foundation

Israel's famed mentalist Lior Suchard performed for some of the biggest and brightest in Palm Springs to raise money for Prevent Cancer Foundation. 08/02/2022 22:09 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Six Israeli restaurants makes ‘Top 50’ in MENA region list

A handful of Israeli restaurants were chosen to be on the ranking of the top 50 restaurants in the MENA region. 08/02/2022 22:04 PM
MUST SEE

Beit Lessin premieres new musical as theater slowly returns to normalcy

A new show with a rocking cast has kicked off at Beit Lessin theater. Could the industry slowly be coming back to life amid the pandemic? 07/02/2022 13:11 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israeli Instagram star Maya Wertheimer lands in New York

The Israeli consul in New York's wife, is an actress, model and TV presenter who maintains a very active Instagram account. 03/02/2022 21:54 PM
MUST RELAX

The perfect place to warm up in Jeruslaem

The Akasha Spa, located in the prestigious hotel, has received many awards, including ‘one of the most telaxing spas in the world’ by Condé Nast Traveler magazine. 02/02/2022 23:41 PM
MUST REMEMBER

Celebrities pay respect on Holocaust Remembrance Day with hashtag

Jewish-American film and television actor Gabriel Macht, who played the role of Harvey Specter in the popular series "Suits", takes part in the #WeRemember global campaign. 30/01/2022 14:51 PM
MUST CAMP

New Israeli-American summer camp opening in the Berkshires

A new Camp Kimama called "Half Moon" will open this summer in the Berkshires, Massachusetts.   25/01/2022 15:51 PM
MUST SEE

Restoring the Israeli films of yesteryear

The Israeli Film Archive of the Jerusalem Cinematheque is launching an international website that will make rare archival materials accessible in digital format. 20/01/2022 23:03 PM
MUST DRINK

New headquarters of Grape Man launches in the Noga area of Jaffa

Grape Man's vision is to make wine culture in Israel accessible, popular and available to the general public while helping to set quality standards in the field. 18/01/2022 22:01 PM
MUST WEAR

NFL star Tom Brady launches a new clothing line called BRADY

The star has launched his own clothing line and signed deals with a host of college athletes to be the presenters of the brand. 18/01/2022 09:42 AM
MUST FOLLOW

Ido Izsak - The first fashion smartphone photographer in Israel

He is of the first photographers in Israel to switch to mobile photography, and one of the leading fashion photographers in Israel. 11/01/2022 09:30 AM
MUST LISTEN

Meet Yarden Klayman: The Israeli saxophonist bringing electric energy to parties

Yarden recently received an artist’s visa to the United States, allowing her to perform there at clubs, festivals and events. 06/01/2022 18:16 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Moshe Levy, Yom Kippur War hero, celebrates 76th birthday

Levy commenced the evening with remarks in memory of the two pilots who perished in the helicopter accident this week. 06/01/2022 17:53 PM
MUST SEE

'If there is flour:' Israeli artist connects food and art

The project continues the connections that art curator Keren Bar-Gil has made between art and food, and was held in collaboration with the Strauss food company. 27/12/2021 12:47 PM
MUST SEE

The Jaffa luxury hotel hosts designer Alon Livne's winter fashion show

The show was attended by colleagues from the Israeli design industry, stylists, fashion people, and celebs who came to pay tribute and also adhered to the black and white dress code 23/12/2021 17:39 PM
MUST LAUNCH

Discount Bank launches a new campaign starring model Rotem Sela

The event was held at the 'Sheva' hall in Tel Aviv for senior employees of Discount Bank. 22/12/2021 14:51 PM
MUST PLAY

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra foundation holds a gala event on Sunday

During the event, the appointment of philanthropist Aaron G. Frenkel was announced as the chairman of the campaign for the 85th anniversary of the Israel Philharmonic. 22/12/2021 14:27 PM
MUST RESPECT

United Hatzalah raises more than $18 million at a gala event in Miami

The gala event was dedicated in honor of Adele and Dr. Joel Sandberg and Dr. Ari Ciment, for their outstanding contribution and commitment to Israel and saving lives.  22/12/2021 09:37 AM
MUST SEE

'Black Notebooks', Shlomi Elkabetz’s new film, premiers in Tel Aviv

The film, provides a rare, singular glimpse into the tumultuous life of the late Ronit Elkabetz, one of the greatest actresses in the history of Israeli cinema. 13/12/2021 11:38 AM
MUST INNOVATE

The Maariv-Walla Business Summit in photos

Participants discssed issues at the top of the national agenda, from the Iocal economy in the shadow of COVID-19, cyber, innovation, medical technology, high-tech and more. 11/12/2021 11:53 AM
MUST SEE

Sarah Jessica Parker shares photo wearing an Israeli designer garment

The Israeli designer of the garment, Sharon Tal, has even been invited to the premiere of the renewed series which will take place this coming Wednesday at the MOMA Museum in New York. 06/12/2021 23:00 PM
Ronny Douek
MUST JOIN

Six Senses Shaharut becomes first Israeli hotel to achieve LEED standards

Impressive achievements in the field of sustainability 01/12/2021 06:47 AM
MUST LIGHT

Eric Adams, elected mayor of New York, kindles the first light of Hanukkah

Mayor Adams lights the first candle with New York's real estate tycoon Rotem Rosen, and speaks to the audience about the meaning of the holiday from his memories of Hanukkah celebrations. 30/11/2021 18:18 PM
MUST DANCE

Batsheva dance company meets with their American Friends organization

The company's management spent an evening together with members of the American friends of the Batsheva, which was dedicated to Naharin’s next film “The Parent - The Movie.” 29/11/2021 16:28 PM
MUST KNOW

Jeff Bezos celebrates Thanksgiving with billionaire Morris Kahn

A photo was shared on Instagram 29/11/2021 15:55 PM
MUST DONATE

Orr Shalom holds annual gala with Amnon Shashua and other supporters

The event was dedicated to foster families in recognition of their dedicated work. 29/11/2021 15:07 PM
MUST KNOW

Israeli design industry leaders gather at Yayoi Kusama Tel Aviv exhibit

The event brought together hundreds of leading designers, studio owners, academics, designers from Wix and academy graduates as well as visual design students from various schools in the country. 24/11/2021 12:27 PM
MUST KNOW

IDF wounded veterans receive honors at tribute event

The tribute event opened with TED lectures by IDF wounded Oren Blitzblau and Dana Pinchasov, continued with a lecture by the poet Shimrit Orr,  author of the song “Hallelujah." 24/11/2021 11:09 AM
MUST EAT

Legendary baker Eric Kayser in Israel to launch winter menu

Kayser arrived in Israel for a visit that was supposed to have taken place a year ago, with the opening of the first boutique on Rothschild Boulevard, but it was postponed due to coronavirus. 21/11/2021 11:23 AM
MUST KNOW

Kfar Zoharim inaugurates center for therapeutic horseback riding

The boys, aged 14-18, study and receive a full matriculation certificate and then enlist in meaningful and full service in the IDF. 18/11/2021 12:59 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Billionaire Teddy Sagi celebrates his 50th birthday with Israeli white party

The big party was held at Sagi's homein Herzliya Pituach. Family members, friends, business partners,and associates were asked to arrive dressed in white.  18/11/2021 12:44 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Tarantino to release seven deleted scenes from 'Pulp Fiction'

At the event, Tarantino revealed that he is offering seven unedited scenes from the original script of “Pulp Fiction” for auction as a Secret NFT.  18/11/2021 12:21 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Israeli stars align to mark 35th Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles

The launch event was held at the Yvel Design Center in Jerusalem. It included a festive morning cocktail and brought together guests from the the Israeli film and television industry. 16/11/2021 09:40 AM
MUST TRY

Turkish, Israeli tycoons open NY Peruvian restaurant alongside Arjun Waney

Coya will open as a pop-up restaurant on the second floor of the Zuma restaurant, which is owned by the three businessmen. 09/11/2021 13:39 PM
MUST SEE

Beit Lessin Theater in Tel Aviv premieres 'First in the Selection'

The play tells the extraordinary story of Alfred Nakache, an Algerian-born Jew, ‘the swimmer of Auschwitz,’ who survived the Holocaust. It is a one-man show starring actor Amir Haddad. 07/11/2021 09:32 AM
MUST SEE

Tel Aviv Museum of Art premieres works of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama

The exhibition, which extends throughout the Tel Aviv Museum, opened on Monday evening. Members of the  Friends' Association of the museum, dressed to the nines and arrived to see and be seen. 03/11/2021 13:19 PM
MUST KNOW

Cornerstone laid in Jerusalem. Find out where

The Patrick and Lina Drahi Entrance Pavilion will open to visitors in 2022 and will be constructed of steel, stone and glass. 02/11/2021 17:39 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

PepsiCo Labs celebrates three years of activity within Israeli tech sector

The event was held in the VIP area of Zappa Ganei Yehoshua, where guests sampled a selection of cocktails and enjoyed a performance by Avihu Pinchasov’s Butcher Club. 01/11/2021 10:32 AM
MUST SEE

American Pie's Eugene Levy to work alongside Israel's NICE

The campaign promotes NICE’s CX one, the company’s cloud platform in the field of customer service and customer experience. 27/10/2021 17:07 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israeli jewelry designer opens up pop-up store in Tel Aviv

In the pop-up store she opened – she had previously sold only online – one could purchase one of four Kobo-designed necklaces for only NIS 19. 27/10/2021 17:03 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israeli fashion designer launches independent fashion, lifestyle brand

Along with silk clothes, hats, bags, and leather garments, Hefetz presented a series of dozens of bamboo canes that she engraved and painted. 24/10/2021 14:02 PM
MUST VISIT

'Fresh Paint' Art and Design fair opens in Tel Aviv; welcomes Herzog, Huldai, Adams

In addition to a tour of the design and art exhibition, guests enjoyed a live performance by ‘Kochav Haba’ winner, Tamir Greenberg.  24/10/2021 12:44 PM
MUST SEE

What inspired Spencer Tunick's nude Dead Sea photoshoot?

Famous works by Spencer Tunick have been photographed in New York, London, Vienna, Barcelona, Sydney and more. 19/10/2021 13:24 PM
MUST SEE

Artist depicts George H.W. Bush praying at Western Wall as gift for former president

The gift was brought by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, who came to meet with the former President. 19/10/2021 10:39 AM
MUST CELEBRATE

The Jerusalem Post celebrates a decade of conferences - in photos

No less than 500 public figures, diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs and Israeli and international leaders took part in the conference. 18/10/2021 12:28 PM
MUST ROYAL

Prince of Monaco visits Israel-based sports-tech company Pixellot

The visit took place during the SPORTEL Monaco 2021 conference, an annual conference that attracts all the major figures in the world of sports and broadcasting rights. 18/10/2021 11:53 AM
MUST JOIN

Largest donors in Israeli science sector come together under Tel Aviv night sky

If in May 2020, someone had said that in October 2021, we would sit here at this event and talk about growth rates in 2022, it would have sounded fanciful. 18/10/2021 11:39 AM
MUST DONATE

Israeli Batia Ofer's event 'Art of Wishes' fundraises for 'Make a Wish'

The event is intended to raise donations for the “Make-a-Wish” organization to fulfill the wishes of children suffering from serious illnesses. 07/10/2021 19:15 PM
MUST HONOR

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra performs at surprise party for Frank Lowy

The surprise party combined Lowy’s two great loves – the Philharmonic Orchestra and the children of Orr Shalom. 06/10/2021 09:55 AM
MUST WATCH

Israeli film producer Ben Giladi attends premiere of Nicholas Cage's 'Pig'

The film, produced by Ben Giladi, was screened for the first time in Israel at the Haifa Film Festival and is commercially distributed by United King Films. 05/10/2021 15:42 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Omer Adam, Static & Ben El perform at wedding of son of Shari Arison

The wedding took place at the Havat Ronit event complex in Sharon, almost a year after their big engagement party that the couple held in the garden of Arison's home. 03/10/2021 14:04 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israel's second-ever astronaut chooses personal items for Rakia space launch

In preparation for his journey, Stibbe was asked to choose personal items he would like to take with him into space. What he chose: A 3D-scale model of the Japanese Peace Bell. 26/09/2021 12:37 PM
MUST READ

What could be learned 'On the Hummus Route'? From Cairo to Damascus

The event organizers have explained the choice to present the book as a step that will inspire hope for a better recovery towards an egalitarian and sustainable world. 22/09/2021 12:53 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Hundreds arrive in style to attend Haifa International Film Festival

The Haifa International Film Festival is held with the support of the Israel Film Council - the Culture and Sport Ministry, the Tourism, the Regional Cooperation Ministry and the Haifa Municipality. 22/09/2021 12:32 PM
Load more
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by