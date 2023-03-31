Jerusalem highlights March 31-April 6

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Hear US astrophysicist Dr. Amber Straughn discuss the James Webb Space Telescope at the Bloomfield Science Museum, 3 Museum Blvd., at 12:30 p.m. Titled “Everything you ever wanted to know about the James Webb Telescope,” the one-hour English-language lecture will have Hebrew translation.

At the cost of NIS 25, this is a lovely gift to any science-oriented young person. Adults are also welcome to attend. Book via (02) 654-4888.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Attend a performance by Eden Derso as she sings songs from her 2022 album Mesholash Kadosh (Holy Triangle), 9 p.m. at Mazkeka, 3 Shoshan St. This is smart Hebrew-language hip-hop that refers to US music, as well as our reality in this land.

“Everyone stop when you hear the gong,” Derso sings. “Here they don’t like the chocolate on my body, so I will stick my face everywhere.” NIS 50 per ticket. You can listen to the album at bit.ly/40lGGQA (with Teddy Neguse on the third track). Book via eventer.co.il/edenderso.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Learn about Verdi’s crowd-favorite opera La Traviata (The Fallen Woman) at the Jerusalem Theatre, with soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role. There will be a brief discussion about the opera at 6 p.m., presented by Merav Barak. The opera will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This illustration depicts NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope – the largest, most powerful, and most complex space science telescope ever built – fully unfolded in space. The telescope’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data will demonstrate Webb at its full power, ready to begin its mission (credit: NASA/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez)

The opera is screened. Enjoy arias like “Addio del passato” (“Farewell, Happy Dreams”) and reflect on how much the stage personas of women changed from that time to ours. 20 Marcus St. NIS 79 to 99 per ticket. Book at (02) 560-5755.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

Watch Cafe Nagler, a documentary by filmmaker Mor Kaplansky, the great-granddaughter of the cafe’s original owners Ignatz and Rosa Nagler. Kaplansky seeks the true history of the location. According to family legend, her ancestors built it up as one of the finest spots in pre-war Berlin, only to find out that family lore and history might be more distant than she would like.

Screened online at 8 p.m., followed by a virtual meeting with the director at 9:30 p.m. Hebrew only. Sign up via: yonatannir.com/nagler

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

If you live in Har Homa and are looking for a fun, free activity to offer young children for Passover, how about matzah baking? Free admission upon pre-registration. Call Noga at 054-623-6348 for the location and to sign up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The baking begins at 1 p.m. No end time listed.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Those interested in exploring the unity of Israel during Seder this evening might sample how Jewish songs such as “Had Gadya,” “Tel Tan” and “Shirat Hayam” were performed by Jewish communities in other lands, such as Bukhara, Germany and India.

Visit Piyut – an outstanding online resource for Jewish music and learning – at old.piyut.org.il/articles/1060.html (a Hebrew article with video clips).

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Today is Holy Thursday. Enjoy the diversity of Jerusalem by visiting 1 St. Francis St. at 3:10 p.m. and watch the pilgrimage from St. Savior’s Church to St. Mark. You can stay and watch the traditional washing of feet. Please be respectful of those who devoted their time and effort to visit the Holy Land during this period.

Those who like Western musical traditions might enjoy listening to Italian composer Gregorio Allegri’s “Miserere mei Deus” (“Have mercy on me, O God,” Psalm 51:1). Composed for Holy Week, this work was seen as so special that until 1840, no one was allowed to perform it outside the Vatican or write it down so it might be performed elsewhere. Today, readers may enjoy it online via soundcloud.com/rachmaninov-1/allegri-miserere-mei.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.