Jerusalem highlights July 28-August 3

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Last day to visit The Graduates’ Exhibition at Musrara–The Naggar School of Art and Society. It includes works by 14 graduates displayed on floors minus one, floor one, and the fourth floor, as well as in the cafeteria court. More works will be shown at the social gallery and in the listening room.

Daniel Ohana presents “Temple,” an electronic music exploration of a sacred journey. Keren Rotstain’s Junam is a Farsi album. The first side of the album is an imaginary exploration of the Tehran clubbing scene, the second is Farsi meditative music. If you can’t attend the exhibition, you can hear the music online at www.gondimusic.com.

For those interested in visual art, watch Green Land by Elham Tamimi (fourth floor). In it, the artist waters her flowers next to a caravan in the West Bank.

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 22 Shivtai Yisrael St. Free admission.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Visit Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) and listen to Ofer Tisser warm up the crowd at 9 p.m. ahead of the Nissan Death to Nissan concert by Nissan Elyahu Cohen. The Nissan and Death to Nissan band is a freestyle jazz group.

THE KING at Zedekiah's Cave: Enjoy a new visual experience. (credit: West Jerusalem Development Ltd)

Those in the North can hear the group offer a live musical score to the 1972 film Lucifer Rising by Kenneth Anger during a unique event at Commando Netzach (3 Yehichel St., Haifa). As Nissan Elyahu Cohen is a poet, it would be an interesting experience to encounter him as a singer and guitar player when he returns to his city of birth. NIS 40 per ticket.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Watch Slaughterhouse-Five, a psychedelic rock opera adaptation of the 1969 book by Kurt Vonnegut Jr., based on his experiences in World War II. Lauded as one of the finest anti-war novels ever written, the work will be performed in Hebrew to music composed by Nadav Vikinski, and adapted to an operatic format by playwright Orit Gal Lichtenstadt.

The event starts 8:30 p.m. at Beit Meza (18 Mesilat Yesharim St.; NIS 45 per ticket.) Call (02) 623-0002 to book. The performance is part of the Fringe Festival in the Capital series of events which begins today and ends on Saturday, August 5. See what the festival includes at: bmz.co.il.

MONDAY, JULY 31

Visit the Botanical Gardens (1 Yehuda Burla St.) and meet the monsters created by Alexander Haitski at two possible rounds, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; last entry is at 8:30 p.m.

Designed for children between ages two and 10, the BotaniMonster experience includes a guided tour with 17 stations, 25 monsters, and educational content about ecology and plant life. Children will be encouraged to play games and take selfies. NIS 84 per ticket. Ask about English guided tour options at (02) 679-4012. Offered until the last day of August.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

Watch End of Love Season (directed by Shai Gal) at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as part of the Tu Be’av lineup of films. This documentary film will be screened in Hebrew and followed by a discussion with the director after the 8:30 p.m. showing.

The filmmaker’s mother and father, Geula and Arik, decided to end their marriage. The unusual part is that they have had a wall erected inside their home, dividing the house into “his” and “hers” sections. The son attempts to learn what, exactly, had happened. NIS 41 per ticket, 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

✱ Festival 360 opens at the Kfar Shaul hospital with a 6:15 p.m. free groove concert with the Tzanaret (Pipes) band. Enjoy a free theater performance, The Departed, a comedy about the special office dealing with linking the dead and the living.

Return on Wednesday, August 2 at 7:15 p.m., to watch Now I Am Messiah, a free admission theater piece about people who have experienced the Jerusalem Syndrome. On Thursday, August 3, the free concert Ranili Live will offer a new beat to music from the Arab world of films (6 p.m.).

Learn more via www.360jlm.co.il and book tickets (not all shows are free) at 052-312-8080. The hospital is located at Harav Raphael Katsenelbogen Street.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

Enjoy Sunset Arkho at FeelBeit (4 Naomi St.), where nine musicians will play music that will open the heart for Tu Be’av. The terrace will open at 6:30 p.m., and the music will begin one hour later, with the concert ending at 10:30 p.m.

Stay for an all-night open kitchen event, with drinks and meals offered until 6:30 a.m. the following day. NIS 160 per ticket. For more information, see shorturl.at/eGM35. FeelBeit is located behind the Yes Planet complex. Email info@feelbeit.com to learn more.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Visit Zedekiah’s Cave and enjoy a new visual experience as artistic interpretations of Jerusalem history are projected on the limestone walls beneath the Old City. It will inspire you with sacred images. Titled “Secrets Beneath the Walls,” the tour includes legends from the ancient Near East, as well as First and Second Temple myths.

Tours must be booked in advance via (02) 627-7550. NIS 35 per adult ticket and NIS 12 for a child or student. Opening hours are Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours are offered on Saturday as well, but the projections will not be included.

To get there, walk from IDF Square along the Old City walls. The opening to the cave can be found between Nablus Gate and the Flowers Gate.

