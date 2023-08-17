Top Israeli artists to appear at Ramat Gan’s Agam Live concert series

EVIATAR BANAI is scheduled to perform at Agam Live in Ramat Gan.

EVIATAR BANAI is scheduled to perform at Agam Live in Ramat Gan. (photo credit: ARIEL EFRON)

Ramat Gan will celebrate the days between the High Holy Days with a series of live performances by leading Israeli artists, called Agam Live, at the city’s National Park Amphitheater.

Who is performing at the Ramat Gan concerts?

Among the noteworthy concerts will be Rita hosts Berry Sakharof (September 27), Idan Amedi (September 28), Noa Kirel (October 3), Hanan Ben Ari (October 4), and Eviatar Banai, who will host Dudu Tassa (October 10).

The open-air concerts will take place at the park’s lakeside, from the end of September until mid-October.

Residents of Ramat Gan will be entitled to discounted ticket prices.

For tickets and more information, go to agam-live.co.il.