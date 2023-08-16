WATCH: Animals at Ramat Gan Safari enjoy a game of soccer

Animals at the Ramat Gan Safari enjoyed a game of soccer on August 15, the safari announced in a release.

While the game has gained a reputation for being recreational, the safari explained that the sport helped the animals flex their physical abilities.

While the animals are regularly given enrichment activities to ensure their wellbeing, this time they were treated to a prominent audience member for their match. Tsiki Kakun, the superior of the soccer fields of the sports association in Ramat Gan municipality, oversaw the match.

Giving the gift of sports to the animals

Kakun and Shai David, the director of Rotam, also gifted dozens of soccer balls to the animals, so that they could continue to master the sport.

The gifted balls will be used by chimpanzees and lions, although it is unclear how long the balls will survive the animals’ rough play.