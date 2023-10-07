What's new to do in Israel's capital?

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Catch the tail end of the Little Prince holiday book sale, where thousands of books are on offer for only NIS 10. In addition, all second-hand books in the store will be offered at a 25% discount.

Like its Tel Aviv-based location, here too, cold beer, hot coffee, and food are served to enrich the bookish experience. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale is at 31 Jaffa St., Feingold Yard. If you are looking for a specific book, call (02) 561-51

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Attend a concert by Eric Berman at the Yellow Submarine, as the noted singer and songwriter releases his second album, Hagshama Atzmit (Self-Fulfillment). The title song describes going to Jerusalem to put a note in the Western Wall to attain commercial success. Doors open at 9 p.m., the standing-only show begins at 10 p.m. Tickets range from NIS 90 to 110. 13 Harechavim St. Call (02) 679-4040 to book your ticket.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Attend a poetry book release event by rock musician and poet Neomi Hashmonai, who has published Besod Hahashmal (The Secret of Electricity) at 9 p.m. at Nocturno Live, 7 Bezalel St. Free admission from 8 p.m. onward. The event will include some noted musicians and poets, among them Ehud Banai and Shimon Adaf.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Watch a musical adaptation of Peter Pan, performed by the Cameri Theatre company as it brings to the capital the Hebrew adaptation of the boy who refuses to grow up. The 80 minute performance is for ages two and older. No intermission. NIS 95-NIS 119 per ticket. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book. Jerusalem Theatre (credit: Rebecca Crown Auditorium)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Attend a pay-what-you-like online screening of In Between, a documentary film by David Ofek about an unusual married couple. Amit became ultra-Orthodox, and his wife, Dana, remained secular as she was when they met many years ago. Despite this marked difference, the two remain married.

The film takes a look at this unusual situation with compassion and respect. The 8 p.m. screening will be followed by a 9:30 p.m. virtual discussion with Ofek. Hebrew only. Sign up via www.yonatannir.com/between.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

If you always wanted to hear ancient Greek read out loud, join an online reading group that will study Plato’s ideas on poetry in the original language in which the ancient thinker wrote. Offered by Polis – The Jerusalem Institute of Languages and Humanities, this course is open to those who already have some experience with ancient Greek.

The school offers a variety of other language courses as well. These include an introduction to Ge’ez and Latin. Both courses begin today.

The online “Plato on Poetry” reading workshop (40 academic hours) is offered for NIS 1,750. Polis is at 8 Ha’ayin Het St. Learn more at www.polisjerusalem.org.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Enjoy the music of handpan master Liron Meyuhas as she releases her fourth album, Kalamur. The 8:30 p.m. performance will be held at the Confederation House, 12 Emile Botta St.

The eclectic concert offers West African rhythm, Italian jazz notes, and Hebrew songs inspired by the experience of Jerusalem. NIS 70 per ticket. To book, call *6226. Visit the artist’s site at lironmeyhuhas.com to hear her music.

