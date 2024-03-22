Jerusalem highlights March 22-28

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Attend “A Boomerang on Breath-Routes,” a new exhibition of paintings by Shy Abady shown at Beita Gallery and curated by Shira Friedman. The works include portraits of fairly well-known complex people such as poet Paul Celan, philosopher Walter Benjamin, and historian Hannah Arendt. As befitting such a German-speaking cast, the exhibition is supported by the Goethe Institute. 155 Jaffa St. On display until April 30. Opening hours: Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays-Thursdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Attend “I Will Not Let You Go” at St. Andrews Church (The Scottish Church), offered as a noon concert as part of the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra’s Eighth Bach Festival. Conductor Anat Aharoni leads the soloists of the JBO as they perform Bach’s motets and choral music, as well as music by Monteverdi, Shutz, and the premiere of Eitan Steinberg’s In Die Salutis. NIS 100 per ticket. Call *6119 to book.

✱ Enjoy an evening with tenor Richard Resch during the concert “Who Is Like Unto Thee in Heaven” at the YMCA Conference Hall. The program includes Buxtehude, Bruhns, Mattheson, and Flor. Eagle-eyed readers must have noted that one name is missing: Bach. That’s because this concert means to offer music lovers a selection of pre-Bach composers as a way to present the audience with the background that enabled his genius to bloom. 8 p.m. NIS 100 per ticket. Call *6119 to book.

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Attend a special Hebrew lecture with dubbing master Adi Arad about voice acting in animated movies at a special event offered by the Jerusalem Cinematheque. The discussion is followed by the 2023 Ukrainian animated film Mavka: The Forest Song, shown in Hebrew. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

MONDAY, MARCH 25

Attend the Purim procession as it departs the Inbal Hotel at 10 a.m. and concludes at HaMashbir HaYashan at 2 p.m. The route goes via King David St., King Solomon St., IDF Square, Jaffa Road, and King George St. It will include fantastic floats such as The Good Lion, who will blow soap bubbles of hope as the Police Band plays music alongside it; a mermaid who discovers the Hall of the Book in a project created by the Israel Museum Jerusalem Youth Wing; and The Flying Klezmers, a float with music-playing puppets. Hamantashen, a traditional Purim snack. March, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

✱ Cafe Aman will perform Rebetiko music (working-class Greek music; among its stars are Jewish women Roza Eskenazi and Victoria Hazan) at IDF Square from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

✱ DJ Gondi will make music at 1 p.m. at the HaMashbir HaYashan stage. Free admission.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

Visit the National Library to learn what’s new with how current scholars understand the life and times of Joseph Trumpeldor. One of the few Jewish military men of note in the 19th century, he was a pioneering figure of the idea that Jewish people should be able to take up arms and defend their national home.

While Jewish people fought many wars in the Diaspora, like the American Civil War in which Jews fought on both the Union and Confederate sides, Trumpeldor was a rare man of vision and leader of men. While serving in the Russian army during the Russian-Japanese war, he was taken captive by the Japanese and established a Zionist group among the Jewish POWs there.

Oshrat Asayag Lopez will discuss Trumpeldor’s life with the audience in this Hebrew event. 2 p.m. One-hour long. 1 Kaplan St. Free admission. Register online via www.nli.org.il/he/visit/events/oshrat-asayag-lopez .

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Attend the “Emunah Concert: Jerusalem in Harmony” with a selection of cantorial singing, Broadway hits, and more as conductor Ofir Sobol leads the Hallelu Men’s and Boys’ Choir, solo violinist Abigail Tal, and cantors Simon Cohen and Shai Abramson in this unique evening narrated by Moria Kor. Prices range from NIS 90 to NIS 250, with all proceeds going to Emunah Centers for Trauma Counseling. Jerusalem Theater. 7:30 p.m. concert. Two hours long. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Attend an evening recital by flutist Sharon Bezaly and pianist Itamar Golan as they perform High Western music, which includes Poulenc’s Sonata for Flute and Piano; Doppler’s Fantaisie Pastorale Hongroise, Op. 26; Bach’s Aho: Sarabande and Presto; and Prokofiev’s Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 94. 8 p.m. YMCA. NIS 130 to NIS 145 per ticket. Call (02) 623-4347.

