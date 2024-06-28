Jerusalem highlights June 28 – July 4

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Attend the Kehilat Kol HaNeshama Book Swap to raise funds for families of those held hostage by Hamas. The charity event is dedicated to hostage Karina Ariev, a cousin of Kol HaNeshama director Anna Astamker.

Tickets are NIS 30 for members; NIS 35 for non-members; NIS 40 per family. One ticket is good for five books or a game, with each additional book or game offered at NIS 5.

Ticket holders are also entitled to a complimentary yoga or Feldenkrais class for adults, as well as math games and storytelling for kids. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1 Asher St. For more information, call Laura at 054-806-8613 or email larura@gamgs.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

‘SIMCHA BUNIM of Peshischa.’ (credit: Pinchas Litvinovsky)

Watch Wake Up, Grandson – Letters to My Rebellious Rabbi at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Directed by Renen Schorr, the film depicts 25 years of letters exchanged between Schorr and his grandfather, Safed Rabbi Avraham Heller.

The rabbi played a major role in the War of Independence, as he allowed defenses to be constructed during Passover and Shabbat. He also publicly called on Jews to refrain from looting the property of Arabs who fled the city following the war. Hebrew only. 6 p.m. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Attend Rachlin and Malofeev, a concert by violinist Julian Rachlin and pianist Alexander Malofeev, being offered gratis by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. The program includes two works by Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 108; and Piano Quintet in F Minor Op. 34.

Advance registration required. 8 p.m. Brigham Young University, 1 Hadassah Lampel St. Visit www.jso.co.il/en/concert/rachlin-and-malofeev/ to learn more or call (02) 561-1498.

MONDAY, JULY 1

Watch an English-language performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical. Directed by Yisrael Lutnick, this sweet community theater production will be performed at the Masorti High School, 8 Beitar St., Arnona. 7 p.m. NIS 95 per adult; NIS 85 for those below age 17. Call 077-450-6012 for more or visit israel-theatre.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Visit Davidka Square to enjoy a free concert by the Jerusalem Street Orchestra. The performance will be offered at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Conducted by Assaf Benraf, this concert is one of many gratis street performances being offered to the public during the summer. Visit linktr.ee/jlmstorc to learn more about upcoming shows.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Attend a live performance by The Giraffes band at the lively Auto Ochel (Vehicle Food) Food Festival and Light Show at 8:30 p.m. Various food trucks and chefs will offer tasty delights at the Armon Hanatziv Promenade between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

NIS 25 to NIS 45 per ticket, depending on your culinary preferences. Free parking. Visit www.itraveljerusalem.com/event/jerusalem-food-truck for more.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Visit “Choose Life,” a new exhibition of portraits by Pinchas Litvinovsky at Beit Avi Chai. Litvinovsky (1894-1985) was a noted Jewish painter famous for his portraits of prominent figures in the new State of Israel, as well as for his mythic portraits of Jewish leaders. Curated by Amichai Chasson, this is a wonderful opportunity to see the works of this distinguished artist.

A special guided activity at the exhibition for children aged eight to 12 is offered at 5 p.m. Hebrew only, NIS 30 per child; NIS 10 per parent. 44 King George St. Call (02) 621-5300 for more information.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.