Jerusalem Highlights July 5 – July 11

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Visit the Jerusalem Cinematheque and attend a screening of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga offered as part of the Cinematic Dystopias series. Directed by George Miller, this 2024 action film is about an oil-obsessed world where violent people harm others to get what they need.

8:15 p.m. The film is about two and a half hours long. 11 Hebron Rd. NIS 41 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Watch Louisa, a children-oriented theater performance by Iris Domany. In this original production, two narratives are employed. The first is about an animator working in her studio on tiny sets that are projected on the big screen; the second is about a girl named Louisa who is on a path to find a place of belonging. LOUISA’: Finding her footing (see Sat.). (credit: KFIR BOLOTIN)

For children aged five years old and older. 11 a.m. Hebrew only. 45 minutes. At the Train Theater, the Liberty Bell Park. NIS 45 per ticket. Call (02) 561-8514 to book.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Visit the Jerusalem Music Center and enjoy the graduation concert performed by the young pianists who completed a summer course under maestro Murray Perahia. The 7:30 p.m. performance will be composed of Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op. 44; and Dvorak’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major, Op. 81. NIS 100 per ticket. 3 Yemin Moshe St. Call (02) 623-4347 to book.

MONDAY, JULY 8

Attend a Concert in the Garden of the National Library as the Jerusalem Street Orchestra performs works by Mozart and Mendelssohn in a performance designed to delight audience members of all ages. 5 p.m. at the Idan and Batia Ofer Park at the National Library, 36 Ruppin Rd. NIS 35 per ticket. One hour. Book via 074-733-6170.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Watch a Hebrew adaptation of Neil Simon’s 1982 play Brighton Beach Memoirs at the Jerusalem Theatre. Translated by Edna Mazia, this Beit Lessin production is directed by Roy Segev and is approximately two hours, with no intermission.

Simon was a powerful voice of the Jewish-American experience, and this play is based on his own childhood growing up during the Depression. The performances are at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Hebrew with English subtitles. NIS 110 to NIS 220 per ticket. 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Enjoy a noon lunch and attend a “Healing and Strengthening Musical Experience” with Rabbi Dr. Simcha Sheldon, singer, musician, clinical and medical psychologist, educator, and speaker.

Proceeds will go toward funding a music therapy room at Emunah’s Neve Landy Children’s Village, less than 25 km. from the Gaza Strip, in memory of Eliad Ohayon. He was a counselor at Neve Landy and fell with his father, Moshe, on Oct. 7 while defending Ofakim from Hamas terrorists.

NIS 70 per ticket, which includes one raffle ticket. It is also possible to purchase a NIS 80 ticket with three raffle tickets in addition to the lunch.

Limited seating. English-language event. Registration and payment required in advance. Call Lone at 052-384-1465 or Brenda at 054-497-2777 to book. Held as part of the Emunah’s Toby Willig Lecture Series. 6 Arlozorov St., Rehavia.

✱ Attend the festive opening of the Musrara Art School end-year graduates’ exhibition with video installations, sound works, music performances, and more. The 7 p.m. free event is held at the school, 22 Shivtei Yisrael St. Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On display until Thursday, July 25.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Take an evening stroll along the Old City’s Ramparts Walk, open on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Consider taking a circular tour starting from Jaffa Gate (southern ramparts, descend at Dung Gate) and eventually ascend at Lion’s Gate (northern ramparts), ending at Jaffa Gate.

The NIS 25 ticket is valid for the entire day. A free English-language audio tour is offered via the app Audio Tours in Jerusalem. Purchase online at www.pami.co.il/en.

✱ A performance at the Marie Gallery – Elements | Scary Clothes from Jerusalem – is an opportunity to enjoy the work of fashion designer Yishai Leissner. The models will depart the gallery and gather in the inner courtyard, with each model then taking on the role of a Jerusalem-based character. 9 p.m. 12 Agrippas St. Free.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.